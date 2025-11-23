The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P) recentlylaunched the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO), an engineering competition aimed at addressing at inspiring engineering students to develop innovative projects that will solve societal problems. The project is championed by Enactus Nigeria and has the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) as key partner.

Explaining the concept, Country Director of Enactus Nigeria, Michael Ajayi, stated that the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad will inspire final-year, and postgraduate engineering students to envision and build a self-reliant Nigeria driven by knowledge, innovation, and collaboration. “The Nigerian Engineering Olympiad embodies our belief that innovation must be nurtured where it begins, in the minds of young engineers.” He added that “by connecting academic creativity with industry realities, NEO provides the bridge that transforms knowledge into impact, and ideas into enterprise.”

In his remarks the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the programme’s theme, “Inspiring Engineering Solutions,” aligns perfectly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy.

Mr Ogbe highlighted that, despite Nigeria’s large population offering immense potential, the engineering sector continues to grapple with a critical skills gap. He noted a negligible percentage of engineering graduates are considered industry-ready upon graduation. He warned that this deficit has far-reaching implications, including a shortage of competent local engineers, over-reliance on expatriates, and an accelerating brain drain.

Represented by the Director of Capacity Building, Abayomi Bamidele, the NCDMB boss explained that the Olympiad complements the agency’s human capacity development initiatives, which have trained young Nigerians in petroleum engineering, digital technology, robotics, and other advanced fields.

“Our goal is to institutionalise an annual national platform that identifies, nurtures, and supports exceptional engineering talent while connecting participants to industry mentorship and commercialisation pathways,” he stated. He added that the Board is equally committed to strengthening entrepreneurial and leadership skills to enable young engineers to thrive in the workforce or launch technology-driven enterprises.

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, who was represented by Ms Ebiho Agun, described the creativity and ingenuity of Nigerian youth as one of the country’s greatest assets in a world increasingly driven by science, innovation, and problem-solving. She noted that the Olympiad provides a vital platform for young Nigerians to expand their imagination, deepen technical expertise, and showcase excellence both locally and internationally.

Addressing the students as “the heartbeat of Nigeria’s future,” she urged participants to view the competition as an opportunity for learning, discovery, and career advancement, while reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to expanding programmes that foster youth creativity, skills development, and mentorship.

The General Manager, Integrated Gas at First E&P, Yetunde Taiwo, said the company’s participation reflects its core values of nurturing talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship. While First E&P has long supported education at the secondary-school level, she explained, the Olympiad offers a unique opportunity to engage university-level engineering students and expose them to real-world industry challenges.

Expressing concern over the growing brain drain, Mrs Taiwo noted that many graduates emigrate due to limited opportunities to apply their skills locally. She emphasised that initiatives like the Olympiad, supported by strong government-industry collaboration, can create sustainable career pathways, help retain talent, and reassure young engineers that viable opportunities exist within Nigeria’s energy sector.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, represented by Engr. Amino Hamisu, hailed the Olympiad as a landmark step toward strengthening engineering excellence and advancing national technological development.

In her keynote address, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Aina Ogunsola, described the Olympiad as a “watershed moment” in bridging the gap between academia and industry. She called it a national innovation incubator designed to transform final-year engineering projects into commercially viable products through structured mentorship, prototype development, and intellectual property support. She confirmed that NSE will provide expert guidance to ensure students’ innovations meet global standards.

How the Olympiad Will Operate

Applications opened on 20 November 2025 and will close on 11 January 2026.

The competition will proceed as follows:

-Screening Level 1 – Intra-school competition, one winner per school

Following submission, selected teams will receive technical mentorship and access to development resources to refine their concepts into prototypes.

Screening Level 2 – Regional inter-school contests, 5 schools will qualify per region – each team showcasing innovation aligned with national priorities.

– 30 teams will emerge in total, 5 per region and they will advance to a mentorship and prototyping phase. The teams will receive funding and technical mentorship to develop their Minimum Viable Products (MVPs).

Screening Level 3 –

Twelve (12) teams will advance to the semi-finals – 2 teams per region will go into an intensive mentorship and business development boot camp for prototype refinement

Screening Level 4 –The Olympiad will culminate in a national grand finale, where four winners will emerge as the top innovations. Grand finale, is scheduled for 11 April 2026.

Teams can register via the official portal: https://www.neo.org.ng