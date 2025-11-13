A member of the House of Representatives, Clement Jimbo, has been elevated to the prestigious rank of Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

The investiture will take place on 21 November during the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS)’ 31st Biennial Conference and General Meeting in Abuja.

Mr Jimbo, a quantity surveyor, represents Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja.

He is the deputy chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development.

Mr Jimbo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in quantity surveying from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and was certified as a chartered surveyor by the Royal Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

The 42-year-old federal lawmaker is a former president of the National Association of Quantity Surveying Students.

An elated Mr Jimbo said of his forthcoming investiture: “Reaching the apex of one’s profession is spine-chilling, thrilling and nostalgic.

“The journey from 2002 to here is that of raw courage, laced with life-changing lessons; twists and turns, ups and downs, uncertainties, etc., all summed up to today. To every single person’s contribution to this journey, I owe you a sincere depth of gratitude.

“Our elders, women, colleagues, friends and nature, I am grateful. Very worthy of mention is Dr Martin Akpan – he gave me the last kick of a ‘dead horse’ that pushed me back into the race.

“To God be the glory.”

The NIQS’s 31st Biennial Conference and General Meeting will be held at the Army Conference Centre and Suites (NACCAS), Abuja, beside the Polo Club, before Lungi Barracks.

It begins on 19 November and ends on 22 November.

The theme of the conference is Rebuilding Nigeria: Enhancing National Development through Fiscal Reforms, Infrastructure Planning and the New Governance Imperative.