A federal lawmaker’s response surprised a Facebook user who challenged him on his performance at the National Assembly.

“Clement Jimbo, I’ll like to be furnished with data on what you’ve really brought to the table…,” the Facebook user, Fabian Atang, said a few days ago on the social media site to Clement Jimbo, the member representing Abak/EtimEkpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The constituency is in Akwa Ibom State, and Mr Atang, from Ika Local Government Area of the state, is Mr Jimbo’s constituent.

Mr Atang mentioned three other Akwa Ibom federal lawmakers, whom he said have performed well.

Apparently unsure of how the lawmaker would take his question, the constituent told the lawmaker that he did not intend to “insult” him.

“Constructive response will do a lot of good,” he added.

Lawmaker’s response

Mr Jimbo, who is doing his first term, thanked Mr Atang for his “responsible enquiry”, and told the constituent, “It is within your right to ask and get responses from your lawmaker.

“I am going to do just that. Please be patient to read and be courageous to verify every claim I will make here.”

See below Mr Jimbo’s achievements as listed by the APC lawmaker:

FIRST YEAR ACHIEVEMENTS:

1. Motion for the intervention at Obiobom Bridge in Ward 4, Abak LGA. This motion has been adopted, and resolution made, and an intervention done.

2. Completion of the Town Hall in Ward 3 in Abak.

3. Grading of 10.8km Ediene/Etinan Road.

4. Grading of 20km Ikot Edet Road in Etim Ekpo Ward 4.

5. Training of 31 female youths on cosmetology with empowerment (Ika youths inclusive).

6. Training of 250 youths on silk plastering with empowerment (Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika).

7. Training of 200 youths on agriculture, with empowerment (Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika).

8. Installation of many solar street lights in Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika LGAs. For ease of verification of locations, call Mr Shederack on 08131370676 for Abak. Mr Emmanuel on 07036668820 for Etim Ekpo and Hon. Joseph on 08022823995 for Ika.

9. Training of 70 youths on ICT and empowerment with new laptops (Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika)

10. Disbursement of bursaries to 80 tertiary students.

11. Sponsorship of an Etim Ekpo indigene in Law School.

12. Sponsorship of Jamb registration to pupils in Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika.

13. Grant of N50,000 to 93 market women across the constituency.

14. Distribution of 4,500 bags of rice, beans, garri, blankets, tomatoes, seasonings, etc to the constituents.

15. Distribution of 20,000 exercise books to pupils in public schools across the constituency.

16. Distribution of 2,500 school bags to pupils in public schools across the constituency.

17. Distribution of 100 cartons of chalk to teachers in public schools across the constituency.

18. Presentation of four cars to the constituents; one to Ika, one to Etim Ekpo and two in Abak.

19. Presentation of 15-ton tipper to Tipper Loaders Association, Abak.

20. Facilitation of 12 pensionable jobs in different MDAs for the constituents.

21. Presentation of 31 sewing machines to female youths across the constituency.

22. Presentation of 31 hair dryers to female youths across the constituency.

23. Presentation of 31 grinding machines to constituents across the constituency.

24. Medical outreach to 2,500 constituents

SECOND YEAR ACHIEVEMENTS:

1. Construction of a brand new block of six classrooms in Ika

2. Construction of a brand new block of six classrooms in Etim Ekpo.

3. Construction of a brand new block of six classrooms in Abak.

4. Construction of a solar-powered borehole in Ika.

5. Construction of a solar-powered borehole in Etim Ekpo (Ward 6).

6. Construction of a solar-powered borehole in Abak.

7. Facilitation of a federal government job for an Ika son in CMD.

8. Presentation of a Toyota Camry car to a constituent in Abak.

9. Equipping of furniture to a public school in Abak – Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene.

10. Business Grant of N500,000 to 13 constituents across the constituency.

11. Business Grant of N200,000 to 5 constituents

12. Sponsorship of many bills and motions on various national issues.

13. Laying of petitions on behalf of many constituents on various personal issues

The lawmaker concluded by saying, “This is the much I can lay hands on at this moment.” He advised the constituent to go through his Facebook page for verifiable photos and videos of the projects and programmes he listed.

“Impressive”

Mr Atang responded to Mr Jimbo’s reaction. “I have taken time to go through the above-listed items; it’s an impressive scorecard.”

The constituent said he was happy that he had thrown the question at the House of Representatives member.

“I’m sure a lot of people who were not in the know about the execution or existence of these record achievements have also gained insight, too. And I must also say that a lot more needs to be done. Beyond the politics of today, a beautiful track record will speak volumes for you tomorrow and also help to push the federal constituency forward,” he said.

Many people who commented on Mr Jimbo’s response commended him for his representation at the National Assembly and for responding to Mr Atang’s enquiry.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke on Friday with Mr Atang about his exchange with Mr Jimbo. The constituent said the lawmaker’s response pleasantly surprised him. He said he had thought that the lawmaker would not be “peaceful” in his reaction.

Mr Jimbo, 42, is one of the youngest federal lawmakers in Nigeria. He campaigned and won in the 2023 general elections, using the “youth slot” mantra.