The Lagos State Government has sealed Ejanla Restaurant at No. 40, Fola Osibo Street, Lekki, for violating environmental laws.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) took the action after the restaurant was found deliberately discharging raw sewage into public drains using a pumping machine.

The official said the restaurant discharged “raw sewage into public drains, causing offensive odour, constituting a public nuisance, polluting the environment, and endangering human life.”

He warned that such acts would not be tolerated.

“Every act of environmental nuisance and pollution portends grave dangers to public health and will be met with appropriate sanctions and/or prosecution,” he added.

The sealing of Ejanla Restaurant is part of ongoing enforcement actions by the Lagos State Government against commercial establishments that flout environmental laws.

In recent years, several restaurants, hotels, and industrial facilities across the state have been sanctioned for illegally discharging wastewater into public drains, causing flooding, foul odours, and public health hazards.

In recent cases, the state government sealed a Chicken Republic branch at No. 23, Agungi Ajiran Road, Lekki, for deliberately discharging wastewater onto public drains.

Similarly, in September 2024, Cravings & More on Egbeda‑Idimu Road was sealed for releasing kitchen fats and oils into the drainage system, leading to clogging, foul odours, and a proliferation of maggots and flies.

Public drains remain a major challenge in Lagos, with improper waste disposal and poor sewage management compounded by rapid urbanisation. Many drains are clogged or misused, leading to flooding, offensive odours, and an increased risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

The LSWMO, under the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, is responsible for monitoring, regulating, and managing wastewater disposal across Lagos State. Its duties include inspecting commercial and residential facilities for compliance with environmental standards and prosecuting offenders.

Officials have repeatedly warned that discharging untreated sewage into public drains threatens community health and will attract sanctions.

PREMIUM TIMES also notes that Braimo-Igboh Street, beside Itafaji Market on Lagos Island, suffers from an even worse environmental situation, as some houses channel toilet waste into shallow gutters, creating a serious sanitation and public health hazard.