The Government and the people of Jigawa State on Tuesday hosted the Northwest Youth Pally, a forum designed to engage, empower, and inspire young Nigerians. Held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Dutse, the event brought together youth from Jigawa and other Northwest states—Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi—as well as distinguished national leaders, including the ministers of Information and National Orientation, Youth Development, and State for Education.

In his address, Governor Umar Namadi emphasised the significance of the Pally as a platform for youth participation and development:

“The Pally to be held today signifies a new chapter in our governance process by providing a veritable interactive platform—the first of its kind—to share perspectives and for deeper reflection on issues germane to the progress and development of our youth as critical stakeholders in the development and governance processes.”

Mr Namadi highlighted the alignment of Jigawa State’s 12-Point Agenda for Greater Jigawa with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting:

“Even though President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is all-encompassing with a dynamic vision for long-term macroeconomic stability and prosperity of Nigeria, its focus on the development of our youth is indeed unique and innovative. More than any other policy in the past, the Renewed Hope agenda came with a promise of unleashing the untapped potential of our youths through well-targeted initiatives and interventions.”

The governor also provided concrete figures to support the state’s youth initiatives.

“We have, through various initiatives, provided jobs and means of livelihood to over 400,000 people through both our regular Youth Empowerment and Employment Initiatives and other sector-specific interventions… Our flagship Agency for Youth Empowerment alone has mounted over 53 programmes with over 355,000 beneficiaries now skilled, employable, and empowered with means of sustainable livelihoods.”

Governor Namadi urged the Pally participants to seize these opportunities, contribute positively, and uphold the values of hard work, innovation, and patriotism:

“Together, let us reaffirm our resolve to build a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society throughout Nigeria, where every young person is empowered to reach his or her full potential.”

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, praised the Jigawa administration for creating opportunities for youth to innovate and lead, stating:

“You have shown us that there’s a legacy of the real government… I’m overwhelmed. Thank you for the empowerment of the young people… Thank you for the encouragement, for leading us, for the energy, for the innovation, for the creativity, and for the determination to change the directives of the youth.”

Additionally, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’ad Ahmad, emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to preparing young Nigerians for the 21st-century economy.

“These interventions aim to equip our young people not just with knowledge, but with competences and characters, to drive sustainable development in all areas of the nation… We are intentionally preparing our youth for the demands of the 21st-century economy.”

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasised national-level youth programmes and the importance of responsible engagement:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to empowering young Nigerians through programmes focused on education, job creation, and innovation… Let’s use our voices and our platforms to build, not to destroy.”

The Pally offered youth an interactive space to engage directly with leaders, share ideas, and explore opportunities in leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation.