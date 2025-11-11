The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended Governor Malam Umar Namadi for his exemplary leadership and commitment to good governance, describing Jigawa as a model state in public service and effective administration.

The minister made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Dutse, on Monday afternoon.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmed. The ministers were in Jigawa for the North-West All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Parley.

The Information minister praised the atmosphere of discipline, order, and purpose he witnessed in Jigawa, describing it as a true reflection of how public service should operate. “What you see here is what you get—a true example of what public service should be in this country,” he said.

The minister recalled his previous visit to Jigawa, where he led a federal communications team to assess agricultural activities in the state. According to him, the experience left a lasting impression.

“About a year and a half ago, I led a federal government communications team to Jigawa to study what was happening, especially in the agriculture sector. We didn’t just stop at courtesy visits; we went to the farms to see firsthand how dry-season agriculture was being practised. What I saw in Jigawa that day became, for me, an example—a model of what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agricultural revolution can achieve for this country.”

He expressed admiration for the warm reception the delegation received, saying, “Coming from the airport today, we honestly thought we had arrived at a carnival. The warmth, the energy, and the reception were far beyond our expectations. That’s the spirit of Jigawa—open, vibrant, and full of hospitality.”

The minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s efforts to address the nation’s security and economic challenges.

“Let me also take this opportunity, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to speak briefly to the people of Jigawa State. The president recognises that there are challenges in the country, and he is addressing them with calmness, grace, and the steady hands of leadership. His recent actions—including the reorganisation of the armed forces and security agencies—are aimed at ensuring that the protection of lives and property, which is the primary duty of any government, is effectively carried out.”

Governor Namadi, in his remarks, welcomed the ministers and delegation to Jigawa, emphasising that the Northwest APC Youth Parley provides a valuable platform for young people to engage on governance, policy, and development issues.

“This gathering is very important because it brings together youth from across the Northwest to discuss issues that will move our region forward. As a state, we have prioritised youth and women empowerment as part of our 12-point agenda, and we are happy to host this event here in Jigawa,” he said.

The governor restated his administration’s support for the federal government’s programmes and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Let me assure you that the people and government of Jigawa State stand firmly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are proud of his leadership and remain fully committed to supporting his vision for a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Nigeria.”

The governor and the ministers later joined the youth delegates at the North-West APC Youth Parley held in Dutse, where discussions centred on youth inclusion, leadership, and sustainable development.