When we were younger, adulthood looked like such an exciting upgrade. Many of us looked forward to being able to eat multiple pieces of meat with our meals without being questioned. Nobody told us that was the easiest part and that adulthood came with tasks, deadlines, budgeting, stakeholder management, and occasional tears. The way adulthood was marketed to us, many of us feel scammed.

The truth is that adulting in Nigeria is not regular adulting. It is basically a project management role on steroids – with extra stress and the most unexpected plot twists.

The first shock usually hits when you start making your own money. That first salary gives you unreal confidence. You treat yourself, buy small things you’ve been wanting, maybe send money home, feel like you’re now a full-grown adult. Then by week 2, your account starts to humble you. Suddenly, every expense feels like it’s draining your destiny. That’s usually the moment your brain resets, and you realise that to survive in this country, you can’t “go with the flow.” You must plan your life meticulously the way a project manager plans a multimillion-dollar project.

Everything in Nigeria requires planning. How you’ll stretch your monthly salary. How you’ll navigate transport without falling into a financial trap. When to buy fuel because the announcement of scarcity spreads faster than gossip. Food planning becomes an actual strategy: will you cook, order, or just sleep through hunger to save money?

And then there are the “stakeholders” in your adulthood. In project management, stakeholder management is a real thing. In Nigeria, it’s a survival skill. Parents are asking when you’re getting married. Your family wants you to “help with something small.” Your landlord is inspecting the compound like the FBI. Your boss expects efficiency 24/7. Friends are complaining that you don’t show up anymore. Society is whispering that “at your age, you should have XYZ.” Everyone has expectations, and somehow, you’re meant to satisfy them all with the same 24 hours and one income stream. It’s giving pressure.

The funniest part? One tiny unexpected issue can send you into crisis mode. In adulthood, there are no small expenses. A phone repair can wipe your weekend plans. One medical bill can shake your entire financial calendar. Life in Nigeria does not send calendar invites before it happens; it just… happens. And when it does, it hits like a train with failed brakes.

Which is why many young adults have become accidental brand ambassadors for loan apps. Not because they love loans, but because one unplanned problem appeared and their bank account was not briefed ahead of time. Medical bills especially have turned people into fast borrowers. It starts with a quick “urgent 20k,” then interest rates start skyrocketing, then the next month you’re borrowing again. Before you know it, you’re in a loan cycle you never intended to join. It’s not a lack of responsibility… it’s the lack of safety nets.

More adults are now realising that adulthood requires systems that work. Budgeting. Meal prepping. Thrift contributions (ajo). Emergency savings. And small protective measures that reduce how exposed you are to life’s curveballs. Not because you’re expecting bad things, but because you want to breathe with peace of mind. Planning is no longer optional… It’s self-care.

And this is where insurance quietly fits in — not as a boring lecture, but as basic risk management. The same way a project manager plans for unexpected issues so the entire project doesn’t crash, insurance helps protect the life you’re building. It’s not a replacement for savings, but it can stop one unexpected health or life-related expense from dragging you back to square one.

Because at the end of the day, adulting in Nigeria don't come with a manual, and we're all figuring it out everyday. Some days you'll plan well, some days you'll just survive — and that's fine. What matters is reducing unnecessary stress and building small systems that make life easier.