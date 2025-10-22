The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has suspended the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for failing to endorse and sign the council’s binding constitution.

The suspension was contained in a letter signed by the IPAC National Secretary, Maxwell Mgbudem, addressed to ADP’s national chairman, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the letter, the decision followed an emergency meeting of IPAC’s General Assembly held on 1 August at its national secretariat in Abuja.

“The General Assembly, after due deliberations, resolved to suspend the Action Democratic Party (ADP) from all activities of the Council,” the letter stated.

“This decision became necessary due to ADP’s deliberate refusal to be a signatory to the IPAC Constitution, which governs and regulates all Council activities,” Mr Mgbudem added.

He stressed that ADP cannot continue participating in IPAC’s activities while refusing to adhere to the council’s constitutional obligations and foundational principles of engagement.

The letter also instructed all ADP state chairmen holding IPAC leadership roles to vacate those positions immediately, following the party’s suspension from the council’s operations.

Mr Mgbudem emphasised IPAC’s commitment to upholding its constitution and promoting unity, discipline, and credibility across Nigeria’s political space through responsible and lawful party collaboration.

Reacting to the suspension, the ADP National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, said IPAC was a voluntary organisation whose membership was not compulsory

” IPAC is just a group of people coming together to form a pressure group. So, they can do whatever they like. It has nothing to do with us.

“You cannot force anyone to be part of what they don’t want to be part of.

” Moreover, they are not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and so they have no legal backing,” Mr Sani told the News Agency of Nigeria

Mr Sani was the IPAC chairperson until December 2023, when he lost his bid for a second term. Yusuf Dantalle defeated him.

