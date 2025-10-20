Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), on the occasion of his 91st birthday anniversary. In a congratulatory message, Mr Radda described Mr Gowon as a visionary leader, patriot, and one of Africa’s most respected elder statesmen whose life has remained devoted to the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria.

Governor Radda recalled that Mr Gowon was thrust into leadership in 1966 at a defining moment in Nigeria’s history. As a professional soldier with no prior political involvement, he showed rare courage, wisdom, and a deep sense of duty that helped to preserve the foundation of the Nigerian nation. “At 91, General Gowon remains a living legend whose leadership during Nigeria’s most testing times and his lifelong devotion to peace through the ‘Nigeria Prays’ initiative continue to inspire generations of Nigerians,” Governor Radda said.

He further noted that Mr Gowon’s establishment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1973 stands as one of his greatest legacies, uniting young Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines for over five decades. “Fifty-one years after its creation, the NYSC continues to thrive as a veritable tool for national unity, youth development, and social progress — a true testament to General Gowon’s foresight and patriotism,” he added.

Governor Radda also praised Mr Gowon’s contributions to democratic stability, peacebuilding, and good governance across Africa, describing him as a moral compass and a symbol of integrity in public life. “General Gowon’s unwavering faith in Nigeria’s unity, his humility in leadership, and his continuous prayers for the nation’s prosperity are qualities that endear him to millions,” he said.

The governor prayed that Almighty God will continue to bless Mr Gowon with good health, peace of mind, and divine grace to keep serving as a guiding light to the nation. “On behalf of the Government and good people of Katsina State, I congratulate our respected elder statesman, General Yakubu Gowon, as he marks 91 remarkable years of impactful living. May this new chapter bring him continued strength, fulfillment, and God’s abundant blessings,” Governor Radda concluded.