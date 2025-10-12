Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for launching the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, describing it as a strategic intervention that aligns with the grassroots-focused development model Katsina State pioneered in November 2024. Governor Radda expressed delight that the Federal Government has adopted a similar approach to the Katsina State Community Development Programme (KSCDP), which has been yielding positive results across the state’s 361 electoral wards.

“We are excited that Mr President has recognised the transformative potential of ward-level development interventions. What we initiated in Katsina State as a grassroots empowerment strategy is now being scaled nationally through the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme,” Governor Radda stated. He disclosed that Katsina State released N3.6 billion in November 2024 to kick-start the Community Development Programme, with N10 million allocated to each of the state’s 361 electoral wards through dedicated ward-level accounts.

He noted that the initiative has enhanced social cohesion, economic empowerment, gender equity, infrastructure access, and environmental sustainability across communities in Katsina State. Governor Radda commended President Tinubu for the decision to extend this model nationwide through the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, which targets over 8.8 million Nigerians across 8,809 electoral wards.

“The President’s commitment to drilling down development to the lowest levels to stimulate economic activity, generate employment, reduce poverty, and enhance food security perfectly complements what we are doing in Katsina State. This synergy between state and federal initiatives will accelerate grassroots transformation,” he stated. He assured President Tinubu of Katsina State’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government in implementing the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, leveraging the state’s experience and lessons learned from the KSCDP.

Mr Radda reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparent governance and participatory development, assuring that Katsina State will continue to lead by example in delivering dividends of democracy directly to the people.