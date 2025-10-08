This school season has been nothing short of exciting with the TECNO Back to School Promo. Every purchase comes with value-packed freebies that make school and life easier.

How would you feel if you were one of the big winners? Imagine walking into a TECNO Exclusive Store for a new smartphone and walking out with not just your device, but also the chance to win a laptop, a refrigerator, or even a deep freezer. That is the reality TECNO has created with the Back-to-School Promo.

Now, with just three (3) days left, you too can emerge as one of the big winners of life-changing prizes like power banks to keep your device charged through marathon study sessions, selfie light sets for online classes and content creation, rotatable phone stands to make note-taking easier, and vacuum cups to keep you refreshed all day.

And it does not stop there. TECNO has been spicing things up with weekly raffle draws that have already turned everyday shoppers into real winners. So far, the promo has produced amazing winners across Nigeria.

Fumilayo Omolade from Lagos walked away with a brand-new TECNO Spark 40 smartphone from the TECNO Exclusive Spectrum store in Yaba. Nneka from Onitsha won a brand-new freezer at the TECNO Exclusive Kultra store in Benin.

In Kano, both Mohammed Aisher and Sarah from the TECNO Exclusive Aliko Maiduguri Store each won a rechargeable fan in the weekly draws.

Just imagine the excitement of heading back to school with your brand-new TECNO phone or walking home with a household appliance your family will never forget.

With only three (3) days left, this is your big chance to join the winning side. Do not wait until the clock runs out. Rush now to the nearest TECNO Exclusive Store or shop online today. The phones are ready, the gifts are waiting, and the rewards are calling your name.

With TECNO, back to school is not just about preparing for classes; it is about winning big and living smarter.