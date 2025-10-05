In continuation of its human capacity building initiatives and provision of thought leadership in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to launch Nigerian Content Academy Lecture Series, focusing discourse on strategic areas in the oil and gas industry.

The weekly lecture series is organised by the Nigerian Content Academy, a specialised unit of the NCDMB, and it has already lined up heavy weights in the oil and gas industry and the national economy for the speaking roles.

Some of the confirmed speakers include former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, pioneer Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Ernest Nwapa, Special Adviser on Energy, Mrs Olu Arowolo Verheijen, Executive Chairman of AA Holdings and former Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Ltd, Austin Avuru, among other distinguished industry leaders.

According to the Director of the Nigerian Content Academy, Ama Ikuru, the lecture series will be delivered in twelve (12) sessions, one per week. Each session will provide insights on emerging industry challenges, explore innovative strategies, and chart pathways for sustainable local content development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He added that the lecture series is designed to “bring together key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to review progress, reimagine implementation and shape the issues around delivering the Nigerian Content implementation mandate.” He expressed hope that the presentations and discussion so would be thought-provoking and impactful to the industry.

Some of the lectures will be delivered virtually, while some will be physical, with each edition is expected to convene key stakeholders, including operating companies, NCDMB personnel and industry partners.

According to the programme, Mr Nwapa will deliver the first lecture on the topic “Staying the Nigerian Content Course in the Midst of Delivery Challenges”.

The lecture will be delivered virtually on Thursday, 9 October 2025. The Chief Operating Officer of Seplat Energy Ltd, Mr Sam Ezugworie, will take the stage the following week, 16 October speaking on “Managing Non-Technical Risks and Local Content Growth in Oil and Gas Industry.

Mrs Verheijen, Special Adviser on Energy to President Bola Tinubu is scheduled for 12 November and she will speak on “Maximizing Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investments Through Local Content Implementation,” while the former Nigeria’s President, Mr Goodluck Jonathan will be speaking on 10 December 2025 on “Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010- 15 Years on Achievements and way Forward.”

Similarly, Mr Avuru will speak on “Indigenous Operators as the Pillars for Local Content Growth” on 29 October 2025, while the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe will speak on “New Initiatives, New Thinking for Growing Nigerian Content in the Oil and Gas Industry” on 18 December 2025.

As a specialised arm of NCDMB, the Nigerian Content Academy is dedicated to developing human and material resources by providing world class training, fostering entrepreneurship, and equipping Nigerians with critical skills to thrive in the oil and gas sector and beyond.

Its overarching goal is to empower Nigerians to take full advantage of economic opportunities, in the oil and gas industry and it linkage sectors, thereby enhancing national development and deepening the implementation of local content.

Other distinguished speakers expected to feature in the lecture series include Mr Chidi Nkazi, Prof Mike Onyekwu, Dr Nosa Omorodion, Mohammed Umar, Mazi Sam Onyechi, and Prof Joseph Atubokiki-Ajienka.

With its carefully selected line up of thought leaders, the Nigerian Content Academy Lecture Series promises to be a premier knowledge sharing platform. It will provide a unique opportunity for stakeholders to speak to key issues, provide solutions, and reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to advancing local content development as a key driver of national