A PREMIUM TIMES investigation has confirmed that the Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, forged his bachelor’s degree certificate, which he presented in 2023 for his appointment.

Validating our findings from a two-year investigation, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has disowned the certificate Mr Nnaji claimed to obtain from the institution in July 1985.

The university’s action came months after authorities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) similarly told PREMIUM TIMES that the certificate of national service being paraded by Mr Nnaji was strange to it and could not be authenticated.

In response to a PREMIUM TIMES Freedom of Information (FoI) request, Simon Ortuanya, the vice-chancellor of UNN, wrote in a 2 October letter that although Mr Nnaji was admitted to the institution in 1981, he did not complete his studies and was never awarded a degree.

The university’s reply to our enquiry contradicted an earlier response to the People’s Gazette newspaper on the matter. On 21 December 2023, Celine Nnebedum, the university registrar, responded to the newspaper’s enquiry, saying Mr Nnaji graduated from the institution in July 1985.

The official has since recanted, telling the Public Complaints Commission in a 23 May 2025 letter that the university searched its graduation records for the 1985 session but could not find Mr Nnaji’s name on them.

Also, the latest information provided by Mr Ortuanya and Mrs Nnebedum to us and the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) aligns with the findings of our two-year investigation on the matter.

Strikingly, the minister has admitted in a newly filed court filing that UNN never issued him a degree certificate.

You can also read the excerpts from the two letters below:

UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA

OFFICE OF THE VICE-CHANCELLOR

Vice-Chancellor: Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, SJD, FCIArb, FCIA, SJD (Loyola Chicago); LLM (UNILAG); LLB (UNN) BL Phone: ————————–

2nd October, 2025.

Ref No: VC/P/5,

ADEYEMI ADESOMOJU

Deputy Managing Director

Premium Times

53 Mambolo Street, Zone 2 Wuse, Abuja.

Dear Sir,

RE: FREEDOM OF INFORMATION (FOI) REQUEST ON GEOFFREY UCHECHUKWU NNAJI DEGREE CERTIFICATE

We refer to your letter dated 29 September, 2025 in respect of the above subject matter.

1, We can confirm that Mr. GEOFFREY UCHECHUKWU NNAJI with Matriculation Number 1981/30725 was admitted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1981.

2. From every available records and information from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we gre unable to confirm that Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji the current Minister of Science and Technology graduated from University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study in University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

3. Flowing from above, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka DID NOT and consequently, COULD NOT have issued the purported certificate, or at all, in July, 1985 to Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology.

4. This conclusion is also in consonance with an earlier letter dated May 13, 2025 ref. No, RUN/SR/R/V issued by the University to Public Complaints Commission in respect of the same subject matter (copy attached).

5. Tf you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Accept, as always, the assurances of our highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Simon U. Ortuanya, SJD, FCIArb, FCIA

Vice Chancellor

UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA

OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR

PHONE: ——————- Registrar: Dr. Mrs. Celine Ngozi Nnebedum, Fis, FCAt, MALEA, MAUA(UR

Email: ———————————-

RUN/SRIR/V.1

May 13, 2025

Public Complaints Commission The Nigerian Ombudsman,

No. 25, Aguiyi Ironsi: Street Maitama,

P.M B. 68, Abuja.

REQUEST FOR VERIFICATION OF DEGREE CERTIFICATE RE: NNAJI, GEQFFREY UCHECHUKWU

Please refer to your letter of May 07, 2025 on the above subject.

This is to certify that NNAJI, Geoffrey Uchechukwu with registration number 1981/30725 was admitted into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1981.

We wish to inform the Public Complaint Commission that we have searched through the University of Nigeria graduation record for 1985 session and we could not find Mr. Nnaji Geoffrey Uchechukwu’s name.

There is no indication that the certificate was issued by the University of Nigeria.

Please feel free to contact us if you need any other information.

Mrs. F.G. Achiuwa

Senior Deputy Registrar (Records)

For: Registrar