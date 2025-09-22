In a vibrant exhibition of Africa’s richness and unity, Air Tanzania has officially launched direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Lagos, marking a new era of connectivity, trade, and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Tanzania.

The historic route was inaugurated at a glamorous event in Lagos, attended by representatives of the Nigerian and Tanzanian governments, tourism and logistics operators, and members of the African diaspora.

Tanzania Ambassador to Nigeria, Selestine Kakele, hailed the launch as “the dawn of a new chapter; a bridge across the skies connecting two magnificent nations, Nigeria and Tanzania, and two great cities: Lagos on the west coast and Dar es Salaam on the east.”

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development in Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, represented by Mrs Janet Oputa, congratulated Air Tanzania and pledged government strong support for the new service.

He emphasized that the route would enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchange while also advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Building on the same spirit, Prof Godius Kahyarara, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, who led the Tanzanian Government delegation to the launch, added: “Nigeria is Africa’s second largest economy after South Africa. In certain indicators, Egypt also ranks second after South Africa.

For us, this represents a great opportunity to open up Tanzania by establishing direct air transport services that connect our two nations. This connection will strengthen trade, investment, and people-to-people ties between Tanzania and Nigeria.”

He also hailed the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose vision has positioned Air Tanzania among Africa’s leading carriers, with 16 modern aircraft with an average fleet age of 4.5 years.

The CEO of Air Tanzania, Peter Ulanga, highlighted the opportunities and invited Nigerian travelers to explore Tanzania’s world-class attractions; from the Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro to Zanzibar’s beaches; while celebrating Nigeria’s energy, culture and entrepreneurial spirit.

Beyond passenger travel, Mr Ulanga also announced plans to expand cargo freighter operations, with capacity for 54 tons. This will open new trade flows from Nigerian yams to Tanzanian coffee building commerce and fueling prosperity.

“With Lagos now in our network, Air Tanzania connects to 29 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, including Johannesburg, Nairobi, Dubai, Mumbai, and Guangzhou,” Eng. Ulanga added. This is more than a timetable, it is a rhythm of progress and a shared destiny for our people,” he said.

“This is more than a new route. It is a rhythm of progress, starting with three weekly flights from Dar es Salaam to Lagos (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) and return flights from Lagos (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday). Together, we are opening the skies to greater business, tourism, and cultural exchange, he added.”

Mr Ulanga affirmed the airline’s commitment to safety, reliability and excellence, promising passengers and cargo operators world-class service, while building stronger bonds between East and West Africa.

He also extended his profound appreciation to the Government and people of Nigeria for the warm embrace that made this dream a reality, to the Ministry of Transport, United Republic of Tanzania, and to our project partners – CRDB Bank, National Insurance Corporation (NIC), UTT AMIS and Boeing – among others, whose support carried the airline “step by step, wing by wing” to this milestone.

Air Tanzania is the national airline of Tanzania, and operates a modern fleet serving 29 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Guided by a commitment to safety, excellence, and customer care, Air Tanzania continues to play a vital role in connecting Africa to itself and to the world.