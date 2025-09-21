First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with the organisers of the maiden E1 Lagos GP, an all-electric powerboat racing championship scheduled for 3–5 October.

The partnership was disclosed at the E1 Lagos GP Stakeholder Immersion session held in Lagos.

At the event, Olayinka Ijabiyi, acting group head, Marketing and Corporate Communication of FirstBank, said the bank’s involvement reflects its longstanding interest in sports and human development.

“Our involvement in the E1 Lagos GP is about driving legacy and enabling the passions and aspirations that unite Nigerians. We are a bank that has been in business for over 131 years, and we recognise that sports drives us as a country, which is why, through our First@Sports initiative, we continue to invest in platforms that inspire and elevate our people. We have been supporting legacy sport tournaments like the Georgian Polo Cup, which we have hosted for 105 years, and the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship for 64 years now,” Mr Ijabiyi said.

He added that the event ties into the bank’s broader DecemberIssaVybe campaign, which promotes culture, entertainment and lifestyle during the festive season.

“FirstBank is deeply woven into the fabric of society and the lives of our customers. As presenting partner, we are creating meaningful touchpoints with customers and prospects, offering them a world-class experience of relaxation and celebration that captures the true essence of Lagos during the festive season,” he said.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the championship would not only promote sports but also highlight Lagos’s culture and global outlook.

He commended FirstBank for backing the project.

The Lagos leg of the E1 GP will feature teams owned by international stars including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki and Rafael Nadal.

The 2025 season will conclude in Miami, United States.