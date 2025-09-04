Phillips Consulting (pcl.) hosted the third edition of its flagship Talent Management series at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, with the theme Future Forward HR – Explore the AI Experience in HR.

The event, formally opened by Olawanle Moronkeji, Chief Operating Officer (COO), pcl., set the tone with a thought-provoking reference to Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock. He highlighted how “too much change in too short a time” has become today’s reality as AI reshapes organisations globally.

He charged leaders with the responsibility of ensuring that the disruption created by AI fosters opportunity, fairness, and growth across industries.

The keynote speaker, Daniel Nilsson, Co-Founder and CEO of MuchSkills, highlighted the global “skills explosion” and emphasised that organisations must move beyond job titles to focus on people’s strengths. He noted that companies adopting a skill-based approach are more competitive, efficient and better prepared for the future of work.

This year’s panel brought together distinguished voices shaping the future of work, such as Busola Martins, HR Manager, Olaniwun Ajayi LP; Sonny Iroche, Executive Chairman, GenAI Learning Concepts Limited; Felicia Ebhohimen, Head, Business Operations & Employee Relations, Phillips Outsourcing Limited; and Uchenna Stephanie Ajo, Group HR and Services Director, Flour Mills of Nigeria Holdings.

They provided pragmatic insights on how organisations can leverage AI to bridge talent gaps, redefine employee experience, and align policies with the demands of a rapidly evolving workplace.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the pcl. Talent Management Report 3.0, presented by Kemi Phillips, Partner, Strategy and Transformation, and Tracy Afolabi-Johnson, Senior Consultant at pcl.

Tailored to Nigeria’s unique context, the report examines the intrusive and pervasive influence of AI in driving organisational outcomes across nine (9) key sectors. It identifies trends, exposes blind spots, and provides actionable recommendations for HR leaders and policymakers to navigate the future of work.

Renowned speakers and industry experts engaged in insightful discussions on the evolving landscape of talent management, sharing their expertise and perspectives on best practices and emerging trends.

Felicia Ebhohimen described Future Forward HR as a progressive, strategic, and tech-enabled approach to managing people. She further explained that organisations embracing the technology explosion and adapting to shifting skills will remain agile, efficient, and people-centric in the evolving world of work.

Speaking on the challenges of change in HR, Uchenna Stephanie Ajo noted that AI is not a distant concept but an inevitable shift, much like the transition from typewriters to desktops and then laptops. She stated that just as organisations adapted to those shifts, HR leaders must now prepare for an “Always AI” reality where technology advances rapidly, tools become faster and more powerful, and business expectations continue to rise.

Busola Martins stressed the need for HR leaders to leverage technology while developing strategies that align business goals with future talent needs. She emphasised that Future Forward HR requires the ability to anticipate the future of work, ensuring organisations attract the right talent and deliver an exceptional employee experience.

Attendees gained access to practical AI strategies and innovative approaches for attracting, retaining, and developing top talent, equipping them with the tools to drive organisational success. Speaking on the future of HR in an AI-driven world, Sonny Iroche underscored the urgency for Africa, particularly Nigeria, to bridge its digital infrastructure gap. He highlighted the need for organisations to begin with an AI Readiness Assessment to identify capability gaps before moving to board sponsorship, pilot projects, and upskilling HR professionals.

He urged HR leaders to embrace adaptability, learn to unlearn, and ensure AI is applied responsibly, reminding them that their role is operational and strategic in shaping a people-centric future of work.

The event also featured the AI Marketplace, an innovation hub showcasing AI-driven solutions transforming HR functions, from recruitment and employee engagement to skill intelligence, performance management and workforce analytics.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Olawanle Moronkeji, COO of pcl., commented, “We are thrilled with the positive response to the Talent Management 3.0 Event. It was inspiring to see professionals from various sectors come together to explore new ideas, share insights, and collaborate on strategies to unlock the full potential of their workforce.”

The Talent Management 3.0 Event reaffirms pcl.’scommitment to empowering organisations with innovative solutions and strategic approach to navigate the complexities of talent management effectively.