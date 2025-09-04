Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Katsina State, Nigeria, and across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Maulud Nabbiy. The governor described the celebration as a time for spiritual reflection, renewal of faith, and recommitment to the noble teachings and exemplary character of Prophet Muhammad.

Governor Radda emphasised that the Prophet’s teachings of peace, justice, tolerance, and love for one’s neighbor remain relevant in addressing contemporary challenges facing the country. He specifically charged the Muslim faithful to use this holy occasion to offer fervent prayers for divine intervention in overcoming the security challenges confronting Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor further called on politicians across party lines to eschew politics of bitterness and divisive rhetoric, noting that government’s ongoing fight against banditry and other criminal activities requires unity of purpose and collective support from all stakeholders.

Mr Radda also reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to promoting unity among all citizens regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. He wished all Muslim faithful a blessed and spiritually fulfilling Maulud celebration, praying that the occasion brings renewed hope, peace, and divine blessings to Katsina State and Nigeria.