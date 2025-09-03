Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has appointed two seasoned administrators as Special Advisers to strengthen his administration’s focus on education and community development. The governor named Tasiu Dahiru, as Special Adviser on Quranic Education and Out-of-School Children, while appointing Aminu Lawal Jibia as Special Adviser on Community Development.

Mr Tasiu, who holds a Doctorate Degree in English Language, brings extensive experience to his new role, having previously served as Chairman of Katsina State Executive Council Committee on Local Contents and member of various state committees including the Local Organising Committee on Katsina State Talent Hunt and the Committee on Ease of Doing Business.

Aminu Lawal Jibia comes to the position with proven leadership credentials, having served as elected Chairman of Jibia Local Government from 2013 to 2015. His administrative experience includes serving as Special Adviser on Labour and Productivity to the Governor from 2016 to 2019, and Special Adviser on Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training from 2019 to 2022.

Governor Radda charged both appointees to fully integrate into his transformational “Building Your Future” agenda, emphasising the critical roles their portfolios play in advancing the state’s development objectives. The appointments take immediate effect as the administration continues implementing strategic policies aimed at serving the interest of the people of Katsina State.