Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has reassured the people of the state that his administration stands firm against negotiating with bandits who are terrorizing the state. The governor reaffirmed the vow on Thursday as he visited more communities that bandits recently attacked.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the communities visited are Kagara, Dan Isa, and Kasuwar Daji, all in the Kauran Namoda local government area. The statement noted that the governor was on a condolence visit to affected communities to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to their security. The governor reaffirmed to the affected communities that his administration will never negotiate with bandits.

He said, “Yesterday, I began a condolence visit to some communities that were recently targeted by bandits. Since we could not finish it yesterday, we are resuming the visit today. We visited three communities, where I met with the people and offered them words of encouragement from the government.

“Security is my government’s top priority, and we are dedicating all our efforts to making sure we are doing it right – protecting the lives and properties of our people. Since the start of my administration, I have made it clear that I won’t negotiate with the bandits who are killing our people, and that remains the case. My administration will never negotiate with them because they have never shown any sincerity.

“I have noticed that the roads leading to most of these communities are in very poor condition. My government will repair these roads for the benefit of the communities,” the governor promised.