Nigeria has long held the prestigious title of “Giant of Africa,” yet it continues to grapple with entrenched challenges—poor policy implementation, rising poverty, widespread illiteracy, and leadership deficiencies at both national and subnational levels. These issues have too often led to a cycle of underdevelopment, where successive administrations pass the buck, leaving citizens frustrated and disillusioned.

As the African proverb goes, “When the roots of a tree begin to decay, it spreads death to the branches.” At the state level, Zamfara once epitomised this grim reality. The state was plagued by insecurity, rampant corruption, administrative neglect, youth idleness, and decaying infrastructure.

Public service morale had collapsed, governance was reactive rather than proactive, and the culture of hard work had been eroded by a get-rich-quick syndrome encouraged by poor leadership. The glaring absence of impactful policy direction left Zamfara trailing at the bottom of national development indices.

Then came a breath of fresh air: Governor Dauda Lawal. A seasoned banker-turned public servant, he assumed office at a time when the people of Zamfara were desperate for change—real, tangible, and people-centred change. Despite the daunting security situation and economic hardship, his approach to governance has been radically different. As the saying goes, “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” The people were ready, and Dauda Lawal rose to the occasion.

He brought to the table the discipline, efficiency, and strategic thinking of the banking world. Governor Lawal is not just occupying an office—he is serving with a purpose. His leadership style is anchored on transparency, strategic planning, and inclusiveness. Mr Lawal has succeeded in dismantling the old order of patronage politics and mismanagement in Zamfara, and replaced it with a governance structure that is citizen-focused and result-oriented.

As Chinua Achebe once wrote, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.” Fortunately, Zamfara has now found in Dauda Lawal the kind of leadership that inspires, innovates, and delivers.

Key Indicators of Transformation Under His Leadership:

1. Education as a Cornerstone:

Realizing that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” (Nelson Mandela), Governor Dauda Lawal declared a State of Emergency in Education. Hundreds of schools are undergoing renovation, teachers are being retrained, and learning materials are provided at no cost. Zamfara is now a major beneficiary of the World Bank-supported AGILE project, with girls’ education and secondary school enrollment on the rise.

2. Revitalizing Agriculture:

Agriculture, the economic lifeline of Zamfara, is now receiving unprecedented support. In a nation where many farmers have abandoned their fields due to skyrocketing input costs, Zamfara is thriving. The governor has ensured free distribution of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides—“sowing the seeds of tomorrow with the sweat of today.” No farmer is expected to pay a dime, making it possible for both dry and wet season farming to flourish again.

3. Improved Healthcare Access:

With the wisdom that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” Governor Lawal has invested heavily in revitalizing healthcare infrastructure. Primary health centers are being upgraded, equipment is being supplied, and free maternal care is now a reality for many rural women. Health is no longer a luxury in Zamfara—it is fast becoming a right.

4. Civil Service Reform and Workers’ Welfare:

For the first time in years, civil servants and pensioners in Zamfara walk tall with pride. Salaries are paid promptly, pensions are honored, and ghost worker fraud is being wiped out. As the Hausa proverb says, “Idan ruwa ya yi tsami, ruwan sama ba ya hana shi tsami”— meaning even when the odds are tough, only deliberate and honest effort can correct long-standing wrongs. Governor Lawal is doing just that.

5. Urban Renewal and Infrastructure:

Across the state, roads are being constructed, cities are being beautified, and communities are being reconnected. From Gusau to rural hinterlands, there is now a visible difference—“where there was chaos, there is now order; where there was neglect, there is now attention.”

6. Security and Peacebuilding:

Though insecurity remains a national concern, Zamfara has made bold moves in reclaiming its space. Through strategic collaboration with security agencies and local vigilante networks, displaced persons are returning and rural dwellers are farming again. As another African proverb wisely states, “When the roots are deep, there is no reason to fear the wind.”

7. Youth and Women Empowerment:

Through youth training programs, grants for small businesses, and women-focused economic empowerment, a new generation of self-reliant citizens is emerging.

“Teach them how to fish,” Governor Lawal seems to say, “not just give them fish.”

Our beacon of Hope in Northern Nigeria

In just 2 years, Governor Dauda Lawal has redefined leadership in Zamfara State. He is proving that with vision, sincerity, and political will, even the most distressed states can rise again. He has restored dignity to governance and rekindled hope among the people. His administration is not about politics of propaganda, but policies of performance.

As John Maxwell aptly put it, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” Governor Dauda Lawal is doing just that—and more.

In a time where Nigeria desperately needs models of transformative leadership, Dauda Lawal stands tall as a developmental democrat and a shining example not just for Zamfara, but for the entire federation.

“The darkest night produces the brightest stars.”

Zamfara, once in darkness, now shines with promise under his watch.

What a Governor! What a model for good governance! What a new dawn for Zamfara!

* Mr Sani Ahmed Sambo contributed this piece from Gusau, the Zamfara State capital

