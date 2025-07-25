Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairperson of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council of Enugu State, says he is impressed with the remarkable progress made by the 100 youths from the area who are on entrepreneurial training sponsored by the council.

Mr Ukwueze said this when he stopped over at the Mario Institute of Hospitality Management and Entrepreneurship Education on Monday, 21 July.

The 100 youths sponsored by the Igbo-Eze South council are undergoing vocational training and skills acquisition at the institute.

“My visit was both significant and symbolic, as it coincided with a day set aside by the Institute in continuation of the celebration of the World Youth Skills Day, which is officially commemorated on 15th July globally.

“It is a day dedicated to celebrating the importance of equipping young people with employable skills and promoting entrepreneurship,” Mr Ukwueze stated in a Facebook post.

“Additionally, it marked the 24th anniversary of the priestly ordination of the Director of the Institute, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Obe, to whom I extend my heartfelt congratulations for his steadfast service in God’s vineyard and to humanity.”

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer, is the deputy chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter.

‘Genuinely impressed’

Mr Ukwueze said the visit provided an opportunity for him to engage with the trainees, observe the training activities, and offer personal encouragement and motivation.

“As I moved through the various training units, I was genuinely impressed by the remarkable progress demonstrated by the students within just one month of their enrolment. Their enthusiasm, discipline and commitment were evident through the impressive products they showcased,” the council chairperson said.

The training programme encompasses a wide range of skill sets, including shoemaking, fashion and design, furniture works, catering, cosmetology, and mobile phone repairs.

“The quality of products and services already being produced by the trainees is nothing short of commendable and serves as proof of both their passion and the institution’s instructional competence,” the chairperson said, while commending the management, teaching staff and facilitators of the Mario Institute for their professionalism and the structured learning environment they provide.

“I take great pride in our students, who have quickly become exemplary representatives of the potential that arises when opportunity meets preparation.

“This programme will not end as a one-off endeavour. In alignment with the vision of my Principal, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for sustainable development, I reaffirm my administration’s commitment to sustaining and scaling this programme in successive batches, ensuring that the young people of Igbo-Eze South LGA have access to the tomorrow they envisage and desire.

“It is my conviction that human capital development remains the most strategic investment in building a prosperous and self-reliant society.

“We are not just training hands, we are shaping futures,” he added.