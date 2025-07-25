Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed sorrow over the passing of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, who passed away at the age of 71 after a long illness.

In his condolence message, Governor Radda described the late Emir as a calm and thoughtful leader whose reign brought dignity and stability to the people of Gusau and Zamfara State at large.

He noted that since ascending the throne in 2015, the Emir served with the same commitment and wisdom that marked his years in public service rising to the position of Permanent Secretary in both the old Sokoto and later Zamfara State.

“He was a different kind of royal father. He carried the concerns of his people with quiet strength and offered guidance grounded in experience and deep understanding. His voice was one of reason and peace not just in Zamfara, but across Northern Nigeria,” Governor Radda said.

The governor added that the passing of the Emir is a big loss, especially at a time when the country needs the wisdom and stabilizing influence of traditional leaders more than ever.

Governor Radda, on behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, extended his condolences to the Government and people of Zamfara State, the Gusau Emirate Council, the late Emir’s family, and all who benefitted from his leadership.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the late Emir’s shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. He asked for strength for his family and subjects to bear the loss.