The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has joined other illustrious Nigerians to celebrate the former Natonal Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Representing Anambra Central District, Victor Umeh on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a birthday message to celebrate the Labour Party chieftain, Governor Otti expressed joy that Senator Umeh is alive and in good health to witness and celebrate yet another birthday.

The governor’s birthday message is contained in a statement issued on Saturday, 19 July, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

The Abia governor described the senator as a courageous fighter and a reliable ally who shows unwavering commitment in fighting a just cause at all times, a virtue he manifested between 2015 and 2019 in APGA, all the way to 2023 in Labour Party during which he stood firmly and fearlessly in support of his governorship ambition.

He commended the senator for the services he has rendered and continues to render to the nation, especially his worthy representation of the people of Anambra Central in the Senate, a commendable feat which saw them unanimously elect him once again as their senator in 2023.

Governor Otti enjoined Senator Umeh to continue to serve the nation and humanity with commitment and dedication, as it is the noblest way to leave enduring footprints in the sands of time.

The governor, on behalf of his family and the good people of Abia State, wished Senator Umeh a happy birthday celebration, while praying that God’s abundant blessings shall continually be felt in every aspect of his life.

