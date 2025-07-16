A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayiri Emami, has praised the late former President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to democratic ideals, stating that the late president never interfered in state-level politics during his tenure.

Mr Emami, who holds the traditional title of Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom in Delta State, described the late former president as a true democrat who respected the will of the people and the autonomy of state institutions.

He said this in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday to mourn Mr Buhari, who died on Sunday in a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

The APC chieftain noted that Mr Buhari’s non-interference in the political affairs of states ensured that opposition parties could win elections freely in some states, while in other cases, the courts had the final say, resulting in off-cycle elections.

“As a sitting president, Buhari never interfered with the democratic process, which made it possible for the victory of opposition parties in certain off-season elections held under his watch. He was loyal to the APC and his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Mr Emami, the deputy director of the Election Planning and Monitoring Committee for the Buhari Campaign in 2019, added that Mr Buhari’s hands-off approach to subnational politics was a rare quality among Nigerian leaders and strengthened the country’s democratic institutions.

Contributions to national development

Mr Emami also highlighted Mr Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria’s development as a military officer and a civilian president.

“As Petroleum Minister under General Obasanjo, he supervised the construction of 21 depots across the country, invested in pipelines and storage facilities and built the pipeline network, connecting the Bonny terminal and Port Harcourt refinery.”

The party chieftain credited Mr Buhari’s civilian administration with delivering significant infrastructure projects, including the Warri–Itakpe Rail Line and the Second Niger Bridge.

“As democratically elected President, he successfully constructed the Warri-Itakpe Rail Line as well as the Second Niger Bridge. These are just a few of the indelible legacies of President Buhari,” he said.

Strong political alliance with Tinubu

Mr Emami also pointed to the former president’s alliance with President Bola Tinubu as pivotal in sustaining the APC and steering the country along a progressive path.

“The strong political bond he formed with President Bola Tinubu, which has redirected the course of the country on the path of the progressive, is also worthy of note.”

The party chieftain, speaking on behalf of the Itsekiri ethnic group in Delta State, expressed profound gratitude to the late former president for his fairness and adherence to the rule of law.

“Itsekiri as a tribe, which is firmly rooted in the rule of law and fairness, would not forget Buhari for upholding these virtues “, he said.

The late former president was laid to rest today in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, in accordance with Islamic rites. His body was flown back to Nigeria on Tuesday, barely two days after he passed away in London.

Mr Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 under the APC. Before the return to democratic rule, he was the military head of state between December 1983 and August 1985, retiring as a major general. He was one of the two Nigerians who ruled as both military and civilian leaders.

