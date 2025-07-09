One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, OPay, has announced Olabisi Onabanjo University as the ninth beneficiary of its landmark ₦1.2 billion 10-year scholarship scheme. This shows OPay’s unwavering committment to education and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

Over the next 10 years, 20 students of the institutions will receive ₦300,000 every year to cover their tuition and other academic-related expenses through the scholarship scheme. Through this, OPay is empowering students to focus on their studies, develop their potential, and pursue their dreams without financial constraints.

Speaking at the recent MOU signing event, Mr Justin Zhang, Chief Public Affairs Officer at OPay highlighted the importance of empowering Nigerian youths through education. He said:

“Olabisi Onabanjo University is the 9th university we have partnered with this year to give scholarships to 20 students of the instution every year. Thank you for the warm welcome. We believe this initiative will allow talented students to focus on their education.”

The Vice Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University; Prof Ayodeji Agboola, expressed gratitude on behalf of the institution, saying:

“We have had several students take gap years in order to come up with funds to continue their education. With this scholarship intiative, some will be able to continue their education without any hassle. OPay’s investment in this institution is not misplaced as Olabisi Onabanjo University has produced several notable and influential persons across various industries in Nigeria. Thank you, OPay.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

As OPay continues the expansion of its scholarship initiative to more universities across Nigeria, students from various regions of Nigeria can look forward to benefiting from this life-changing initiative, reaffirming OPay’s dedication to unlocking multiple potentials and creating a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth.

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company is renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

