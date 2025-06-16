In a year marked by widespread disappointment in national exam performance, Doveland International School has emerged as a beacon of academic excellence—demonstrating that when vision, consistency, and effort align, excellence follows naturally.

Every Year 12 student at Doveland scored above 200 in the 2025 JAMB exam—an extraordinary feat in a year where mass failure dominated the national conversation. But the real headline lies in the details: nearly 30% of students scored over 300, with Patrick Attah leading the pack at 344, followed by Adeyemi Fikayo (324) and Daniel Aderibigbe (323). Another 11% scored between 290–299, while 34% landed between 270–289. Even the lowest band of scores (213–249) would be top-tier at many institutions—at Doveland, they are merely the baseline.

The Principal Mr Kolapo Emmanuel remarked, “These aren’t just high scores—they represent hard work, resilience, and a refusal to settle for mediocrity. Our students don’t just study to pass; they prepare to lead.”

This is not a one-time miracle. Doveland’s record across multiple standardized exams is equally stellar: a 1520 SAT score by one of its students, a history of straight A’s in WAEC, and consistently high IGCSE performance further solidify its place among Nigeria’s academic elite.

Executive Director Chief Dr Justina Ulunma Chukwu (FNAE) credited this year’s success to the combined strength of teachers, parents, and a strong academic culture rooted in the school’s 2024/2025 theme: Better Than Before.

“It’s not just a motto,” she said. “It’s a way of thinking. Our students aim to improve daily, and these results are proof that mindset matters.”

As Doveland celebrates this milestone, it also looks forward—with plans to push the bar even higher. For the students, this is not just a personal triumph; it’s a clear signal that excellence is possible, expected, and sustainable.

With strong foundations in academic rigor, character building, and global competitiveness, Doveland isn’t just producing results—it’s nurturing the future.

