The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, said it is deeply pained by the spate of gruesome killings and bloodletting in parts of Benue State, where scores of innocent and defenseless citizens have been massacred.

While it appreciates the efforts of security agencies to curtail violence and conflicts, the Islamic group expressed displeasure at their often reactive posture.

“It has become a recurring pattern for security operatives to arrive only after the damage has been done,” JNI said in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Khalid Aliyu.

“Such act emboldens the perpetrators and dampens the morale of innocent citizens. Security must be intelligence-driven, proactive, and prompt if we are to avert future recurrences, which is invariably becoming normalised,” Mr Aliyu, a professor, said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that more than 100 people were killed by armed men suspected to be Fulani militias.

Subsequently, residents of Yelwata blocked the Lafia-Makurdi highway, protesting the killings.

The violence in Benue, like other states in the North-central, is rooted in resource-based conflict between farmers and herders who fight over limited resources [land and water].

In its statement on Sunday, JNI condemned the ‘ungodly’ killings in Benue. “It is inhumane, ungodly, and a complete betrayal of our common values as human beings,” the group said.

“The sanctity of human life is sacrosanct and must not be toyed with, Allah, the Most High says ‘Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had slain mankind entirely.’ Qur’an 5:32.

“It is therefore unacceptable that in a supposedly democratic and civilised setting, human lives are exterminated with such impunity, without any deterrence and/or timely justice against the devilish actors.”

JNI called on all relevant stakeholders – government at all levels, religious bodies, civil society organisations, and community leaders, to come together in synergy and sincerity to end this repeated avoidable carnage.

“Enough is enough. Our collective silence or indifference may only serve to embolden the enemies of peace and national unity in Nigeria.”

“JNI prays to Almighty Allah to console the victims’ families, and restore lasting peace and tranquility in Benue State and the entire country. We also pray for global peace, justice, and security; for without peace, development is but a mirage.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to security chiefs to end the wanton killings in Benue State.

Mr Tinubu, who also described the continuous violence as “inhuman and anti-progress”, also called on political and community leaders in conflict areas to stop fuelling the crisis through “unguarded utterances and statements that could further inflame tensions.”

He also ordered that those who go out to cause provocations and ignite reprisal attacks should be restrained.

In its statement, JNI urged Nigerians to shun divisive narratives and rise as a united people.

“As we mourn with Benue state, let this serve as a moment of national reflection. Let us shun divisive narratives and rise as one humanity to say “No More” to senseless killings, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or political inclination! Human life remains sacred and MUST be treated as such, as we have repeatedly stated.

“We also commiserate with the government and the good people of Benue State over the monumental tragedy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. This painful loss is not only Benue’s; it is Nigeria’s. Indeed, no sane society should normalise such carnage,” the group said.

