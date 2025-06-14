Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has extended warm birthday greetings to a former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd) as he marks 83rd birthday. The former military ruler and retired general of the Nigerian Army, turned 83 on Friday, 13 June.

Governor Radda described Mr Abubakar as a true statesman whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Nigerians, particularly his pivotal role in Nigeria’s transition to democratic rule.

“General Abdulsalam Abubakar is one of Nigeria’s most selfless leaders, at a critical moment in our nation’s history, he chose the country over personal ambition, steering Nigeria back to civilian rule and earning global respect as a democracy champion,” Mr Radda declared.

He praised the octogenarian’s continued dedication to peace-building across Africa, noting his influential work with various international organizations in conflict resolution and democratic governance.

“Even at 83, General Abubakar remains actively engaged in building a better Nigeria and a peaceful Africa. His wisdom, integrity, and commitment to justice make him a treasure to our entire nation,” the governor stated.

On behalf of the government and the people of Katsina State, Governor Radda wished Mr Abubakar continued good health, happiness, and many more years of impactful service to humanity.

Mr Abubakar was praised by many when as military Head of State, he voluntarily handed over political power to a democratically elected civilian President on 29 May, 1999.

