Registration for 1xCup 2025 is open – don’t missyour chance to be one of the top 68 teams in Nigeria! The tournament, organised by the global bettingcompany 1xBet, will have participants competing forfame, cash prizes, and a trip to AFCON. Are you in?

What is 1xCup?

One of the biggest amateur competitions in Nigeriawill occur for the third time. This year, 68 teams willcompete for the trophy and a prize fund of20,000,000 NGN – 28 more teams than last time. Half of the money will go to the champions. The winner of the Best Goal of the Tournament will go toAFCON 2025 in Morocco to support the Nigerianteam with 1xBet ambassador Bi Benard.

How to apply?

Take a few simple steps:

1. Go to the tournament website.

2. Read the rules.

3. Fill out the application form in Google Forms, including your team name, contact info, andother details.

4. Wait for confirmation and get your team readyfor the tournament.

Step into the 1xBet Cup – unite your team, representyour community, and rise as a true champion!

How to get noticed?

Here are some tips to help you increase your chancesof joining the contest:

● Show your team in action – upload some brightphotos and videos from training and matches.

● Be active on social media – tag @1xcup.nigeria and use the tournament hashtag #1xCup2025.

● Follow the deadlines and don’t wait until the lastminute to apply.

● Tell your story – who you are, where you’refrom, and why your team deserves to be one ofthe top 68.

Show that your time has come

The 1xCup 2025 tournament has a very importantmission – to grow sports, bring communitiestogether, and give people a chance to reach the top. “Every year, 1xCup changes lives – it’s more thanjust football. In our competition, talent and passionmatter more than status. We want to find new names, hear stories from the streets, and see those who playfor their dreams. We’re waiting for teams who aren’tafraid of the challenge and are ready to fight for theirchance. We need real street champions,” said a representative of the 1xCup 2025 organizing team.

Are you the captain? True leaders don’t wait for a chance — they make it. Apply now, gather your bestplayers, and see you on the football field!

