The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has recounted how he survived a plane crash during a Thanksgiving service held in a church in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

The details of the church Mr Wike gave the testimony at are unknown as of press time.

According to the TELL newspaper, the aircraft he was aboard was a Bombardier Global Express 5000/6000 series jet, estimated to be worth N15 billion.

In a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the 57-year-old politician described the incident as a near-death experience.

While recounting the ordeal, the former governor of Rivers State said: “My wife had gone to Lagos to bring back my daughter, and she landed at the Air Force base. I thought, ‘Let me go to the base, and when they land, I’ll just board the plane and head to Lagos.’ I was joined by two of my friends, making three of us in total. Someone was already waiting for me in Lagos, whom I must see that night.

“About fifteen minutes after we took off, all we heard was a loud ‘gboom.’ The cabin crew started running. I asked what the problem was, and one of them said, ‘Sir, there’s a problem.’ I asked again, ‘What’s the problem?’ She ran off, then came back and said, ‘One engine is gone.’ The pilot later announced that it would be safer to turn back since we were headed to Lagos, and asked if we could return to Port Harcourt.”

Satan a looser

Additionally, Mr Wike stated, “We looked at each other. By the grace of God, we landed safely. I hadn’t told my parents or many others that I was travelling.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Meanwhile, before his Thanksgiving video went viral, social media buzzed with a clip that allegedly featured him praying while the pilots made frantic efforts to stabilise the jet.

The video, which was said to contain Mr Wike’s voice, showed the interior of an aircraft with the pilots speaking audibly in the background.

“Satan, you are a liar! Father, Father! Oh, Jehovah. Blood of Jesus! Father, it is time to prove yourself! Jesus, you are in charge! Ohhhh Jehovah! Save my soul, save my soul, save my soul!”

Mr Wike made headlines on Tuesday after a video surfaced showing him dancing to entertain President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries during the commissioning of the refurbished Abuja International Conference Centre.

He renamed the centre after Mr Tinubu and dedicated several halls to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

