Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State, has sent his warm greetings to the people of the State and Muslims worldwide ahead of the Eid-al-Adha 2025, urging citizens to embrace faith, sacrifice, and unity for the state’s continued progress and security.

As part of his Sallah greetings, Governor Radda urged citizens to embrace this period for reflection, prayer, and acts of kindness towards one another.

Highlighting the significance of Eid-al-Adha, Governor Radda noted that its inherent value is rooted in faith, sacrifice, and obedience to Allah’s will.

Specifically, Mr Radda implored pilgrims observing the Arafat rites to remember Katsina State in their prayers, seeking peace, unity, and an end to insecurity. While also acknowledging the prayers of those fasting at home, he stressed their importance for the state’s continued protection and blessings.

With the Eid celebration arriving concurrently with the rainy season’s commencement,

Governor Radda offered prayers for abundant rains and a bountiful harvest. “This year’s Eid comes at the start of the rainy season — a lifeline for our farmers. I pray for good rains and a rich harvest. Agriculture is the heartbeat of our economy. I urge our citizens to take advantage of our farming and business support programs under the Building Your Future agenda.”

Reflecting on his two years in office, Mr Radda affirmed the progress made across various sectors and reiterated his administration’s commitment to further development. “We’ve made progress in education, security, agriculture, healthcare, road infrastructure, water resources, power and energy, and youth empowerment. But we are not stopping. We want to do more for every part of the state and for every citizen.”

Governor Radda further stated that “peace and development are not government’s job alone. We all have a role to play. I call on our people to protect government projects, support our community development efforts, and stay united and work hand-in-hand with our administration to secure and uplift our state in building a better Katsina.”

He urged citizens to remember those in need, emphasising that “Eid is about sacrifice and kindness. A small act of kindness can go a long way.”

The Katsina Governor also expressed profound gratitude and unwavering support for the armed forces, the Katsina Community Watch Corps, and all frontline personnel combating banditry and insecurity.

Praising their courage and dedication, he urged, “We must support our armed forces, Katsina Community Watch Corps, and all who are on the frontlines of the fight against banditry and insecurity. To all those working to keep us safe, I say thank you. Your courage means everything to us. You have our full support and prayers.”

Reaffirming his dedication to the state’s well-being, Governor Radda humbly acknowledged that he “cannot do it alone” even though he is “in charge of ensuring peace and unity.” He called for continued prayers, support, and commitment from the populace for the state to prevail.

Governor Radda called for continuous prayers for the state and the nation, encouraging every citizen to contribute positively to its growth and development. He expressed hope that “with unity, hard work, and Allah’s mercy, we will overcome every challenge.”

