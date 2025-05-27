In recognition of its exceptional contributions to innovative financial solutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Fidelity Bank Plc has been awarded the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Innovation Award in the Deposit Money Bank (DMB) category.

This prestigious accolade celebrates Fidelity Bank’s commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by MSMEs, a vital segment in Nigeria’s economic growth.

Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, commented on the award, reaffirming the bank’s dedication to empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs: “At Fidelity Bank, innovation is at the heart of our strategy to support MSMEs. This recognition underscores our commitment to developing scalable, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that create positive outcomes for our nation’s entrepreneurs. We are honored to receive the DBN award and dedicate it to our loyal customers for their continued support.”

The award was presented at the 2025 Service Ambassadors’ Awards ceremony in Lagos, themed ‘Enhancing Partnership for MSME Resilience and Growth.’ Tony Okpanachi, Managing Director of DBN, emphasized the importance of financial institutions in transforming unbankable ideas into viable businesses through advisory services.

“You, our partners, are acknowledged and celebrated for your outreach to entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to scale. We appreciate you for your role in converting unbankable ideas into bankable businesses,” Mr Okpanachi stated.

He noted that the award aims to recognize partners who make a significant impact, focusing on storytelling and the positive changes they bring to Nigeria.

This award joins a series of landmark initiatives by Fidelity Bank aimed at supporting MSMEs. Earlier in May, the bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to facilitate the expansion of Nigerian MSMEs across Africa.

Additionally, Fidelity Bank launched the Fidelity SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos—a multifunctional facility equipped with training halls, meeting rooms, networking spaces, and studios for music, photography, and content production. This hub is designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building, essential elements for strengthening Nigeria’s SME ecosystem and driving economic growth.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

