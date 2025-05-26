Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm felicitations to all children across the state as the nation celebrates the 2025 Children’s Day.

The governor pledge to create a brighter future for every child in Katsina State, describing them as “the most precious assets of our great state and the foundation upon which tomorrow’s prosperity will be built.”

The governor reminded the global community and Katsina children of his administration’s groundbreaking achievements in child development and welfare since assuming office.

Governor Radda stated that the state has improved girls’ education through the comprehensive Girl Education Development Initiative. This flagship programme has provided essential educational materials including textbooks and learning resources to thousands of female students across the state.

“In less than two-years, our administration has disbursed conditional cash transfers to an impressive 104,111 girls across 255 secondary schools statewide to reduced school dropout rates and enhanced educational participation among female students,” the Governor stressed.

Governor Radda also noted his commitment to child welfare, saying, “The state has successfully conducted a measles vaccination campaign that reached an outstanding 2,216,753 children, as part of the efforts to protect young lives from preventable diseases.”

Furthermore, the Governor approved the disbursement of N200 million as funding for the UNICEF Nutrition Program, ensuring that malnourished children across the state receive proper nutritional support and interventions.

“Recognising the importance of practical skills development, we have trained 2,000 students in bag production and equip them with valuable vocational skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” the Governor disclosed.

Governor Radda equally demonstrated commitment to academic excellence by ensuring full payment of WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, and NBAIS examination fees for all children in secondary schools across the state.

Speaking to the children, Governor Radda noted, “You are not just the leaders of tomorrow – you are the pride of today. My administration will continue to invest in your education, health, and overall development because we believe in your limitless potential to transform our state and nation.”

The governor encouraged all children to take advantage of the numerous opportunities his administration has created and remain focused on their studies, aspire to greatness while distancing selves from social vices.

