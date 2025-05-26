President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to suspend the sealing of the premises of some properties in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the FCTA on Monday commenced the sealing of over 4,000 properties in Abuja for non-payment of ground rent.

Among the properties sealed on Monday were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat and buildings occupied by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Access Bank, Total Energy, and Ibro Hotel, all located in Wuse Zone of the federal capital.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had last Friday directed the FCTA to take possession of the revoked properties.

However, in a statement on Monday evening, the FCT Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, said President Tinubu had intervened and that by the intervention, the owners of the properties now have two weeks to settle the outstanding ground rents with associated properties.

“Today, May 26, 2025, we commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

“Properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals were affected. This demonstrates the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s commitment to carrying out its functions without fear or favour.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“However, the President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has intervened. Therefore, by Mr. President’s intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (two weeks) to settle the outstanding ground rents, with associated penalties,” the statement said.

Penalties

Mr Nwankwoeze also said the defaulters will pay penalties in addition to the ground rent owed.

“For properties in the Central Area, the sum of N5 million will be paid by the defaulters as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of N3 million as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I and Garki II will pay N2 million as penalty in addition to the Ground Rent owed,” he said.

The director added that “all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (two weeks) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.”

He added, “Furthermore, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has granted a 14 days (two weeks) grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay up their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O)/Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of those titles.

“Going forward, the minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people.”

PDP speaks

Meanwhile, the PDP has reacted to the sealing of its headquarters by the FCTA, describing as the “highest irresponsibility from this government.”

The party also dared the FCTA officials to arrest its members.

The Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, spoke to journalists after a meeting of its national caucus at the Bauchi State Government Liaison House in Abuja,

“You are aware that our office has been sealed. This is the highest irresponsibility from this government. If they are encouraging it, we’re not going to take it lightly. In fact, they can come and arrest all of us, we are ready for that,” Mr Damagum said.

Mr Wike is a member of the PDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

