The Kaduna State Government today officially flagged off the airlift of pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj, with the first batch of 311 intending pilgrims departing for Saudi Arabia. The ceremony was held at the Usman Katsina International Airport Kaduna, where the pilgrims were bid farewell by the state government.

Governor Uba Sani, represented by his deputy, Hajiya Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, congratulated the pilgrims and urged them to be good ambassadors of Kaduna State and Nigeria. He emphasized the spiritual significance of Hajj and assured them of the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and dignified pilgrimage.

In his address, the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, revealed that a total of 4,060 pilgrims from the state will perform this year’s Hajj. He highlighted the state’s efforts in improving Hajj operations, including the renovation of the Hajj Transit Camp and extensive sensitization programs for pilgrims.

The Amirul Hajj and Emir of Kauru, Ya’u Shehu Usman, admonished the pilgrims to adhere to Islamic teachings and the guidelines provided during their pre-Hajj enlightenment sessions. He urged them to behave with piety and discipline while in the Holy Land.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman, the Commissioner representing the Northwest Zone on the Board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the Chairman of the House Committee on Islamic and Hajj Affairs, Hon Nazir Sanusi Abubakar and members of the Special Hajj Committee.

