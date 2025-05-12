Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that no government has invested in agriculture like the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has done within the last two years.

The Governor who spoke at the distribution of presidential palliative relief materials at Umaru Yarádua Conference Centre on Sunday, further said that President Tinubu has made interventions that have reduced the level of poverty in the North.

“The poverty level in Northern Nigeria, particularly in the North-West, was hovering around 65% to 70%. But in the last two years, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made very important interventions. We are not just talking about palliatives, we are talking about deep, structural support.

“No president has supported agriculture development like President Tinubu. We’ve received fertiliser support, funding for smallholder farmers, and billions in monetary support irrespective of party affiliations. These interventions have addressed infrastructure deficit, job creation, and poverty reduction,” he said.

According to the Governor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s grassroots development agenda must be supported by all levels of government, adding that the battle against poverty and unemployment cannot be won without full autonomy for local governments.

He further said that President Tinubu’s understanding of the challenges of sub nationals has enabled his administration to initiate critical interventions aimed at uplifting the poor, especially in northern Nigeria.

Governor Uba Sani stressed that local governments must be empowered to sustain these gains.

“Without allowing local governments to have autonomy, we cannot address poverty or employment in Nigeria. All 23 local government chairmen in Kaduna are here today. You are the real drivers of this initiative,” he added.

Underscoring Kaduna State’s commitment to agriculture, Mr Sani pointed out that the sector contributes about 43% to Nigeria’s GDP and employs around 60% of the workforce, adding that ‘’in Kaduna State, we are fighting poverty through agriculture. We want to remain the agricultural hub of Nigeria.’’

Echoing the Governor’s position, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended the President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, praising his courage in implementing tough but necessary reforms.

“The president thinks, breathes, and works for Nigeria. He’s confronting our realities without blame. Today, our global ratings have improved, and bold measures are turning the country in the right direction,” Mr Bagudu remarked.

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, his Political Adviser, Ibrahim Masari, reiterated his commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians.

Mr Masari also announced the distribution of over 12,367 bags of rice in Kaduna State as part of a nationwide relief initiative.

“This initiative is a demonstration of the president’s empathy and proactive approach to improving lives. The equitable distribution covers all 255 wards in Kaduna State,” Mr Masari explained.

The Political Adviser called on all stakeholders, including community leaders and volunteers, to ensure transparency and fairness in the distribution process.

“We urge everyone involved to act with diligence and integrity. Beneficiaries should use this support wisely and continue to stand by the government as we work together to overcome challenges,” he added.

