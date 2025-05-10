Governor Uba Sani has cleared all outstanding tuition fees owed to foreign universities by Kaduna State-sponsored students, totalling £247,235.84, equivalent to N407,937,750. The beneficiaries include those who studied Medicine and Nursing and were abandoned and left stranded abroad by the previous administration.
The payment was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, Yahya Saleh Ibrahim on Saturday. The Executive Secretary, a professor, further disclosed that the stranded students included those who were unable to graduate, renew visas, or access their academic records.
Giving a breakdown of the settled tuition fees, the statement stated that Debrecen University UK/Hungary, was paid £51,400.00, which is equivalent to N84,810,000.00. The statement further disclosed that the Dubai-based University of Wollongong was paid £13,827.08, amounting to N22,814,550.00. The medical University Havana got £164,010.00, which is equivalent to N270, 616, 500.00 while KIU IUIU Uganda received £17,998.00 or N29,696,700.00, the statement added.
Mr Ibrahim pointed out that the governor’s action is in line with his administration’s commitment to human capital development and expanding access to education for indigent students. He further disclosed that Governor Sani has also cleared the foreign tuition fees of state-sponsored students from 2023 to date.
|
The Executive Secretary added that Governor Sani has also directed the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board to liaise with all foreign universities where Kaduna State students are studying to ascertain the status of their tuition fee payments. The directive was given with a view to settling any payment that may not have been captured in the Master List of the Scholarship Board.
Governor is determined to put in place a robust process that will end the hardship being experienced in foreign universities by Kaduna State students. He noted that the governor’s swift intervention underscores his commitment to human capital development and empowering youths of Kaduna State, especially the underprivileged, to play key roles in a fast changing and technologically-driven world.
The Executive Secretary stressed that the Uba Sani administration remains committed to ensuring that no student is left behind due to financial difficulties.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999