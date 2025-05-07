The Zamfara State Government has signed a strategic agreement with Oracle Corporation to invest in youth development, workforce capacity building, and the digital economy under Oracle University’s Skills Development Initiative (SDI).

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, at Oracle’s office in London, United Kingdom.

A statement issued by the spokesperson to the Governor of Zamfara State, Sulaiman Bala Idris, stated that the partnership would foster collaboration between the Zamfara Information and Technology Development Agency (ZITDA) and Oracle.

The Zamfara State delegation to the signing ceremony was led by Governor Dauda Lawal and included the Secretary to the State Government, two Special Advisers, and the Executive Secretary of ZITDA. Also in attendance was Siobhan Wilson, Oracle UK Country Leader and Senior Vice President, EMEA.

According to the statement:

“Zamfara State Government has signed a strategic agreement with Oracle to drive digital skills development across the state. Facilitated through the Zamfara Information and Technology Development Agency (ZITDA), the collaboration will leverage the expertise and learning platforms of both Oracle Academy and Oracle University in advancing digital transformation in Zamfara.”

The partnership underscores a joint commitment to education and a long-term investment in the future of Zamfara’s youth, workforce, and digital ecosystem.

Educational Access and Curriculum Integration

Oracle Academy, Oracle’s global philanthropic educational programme, provides a comprehensive portfolio of teaching and learning resources in technology, including curriculum content and software access. These resources will now be made available to validated higher education institutions across Zamfara State.

Through the support of ZITDA, efforts will be made to integrate Oracle Academy’s offerings into higher education curricula across the state. This initiative aims to empower educators with essential tools and resources to prepare students for hands-on technology experience and professional certifications, ultimately nurturing a new generation of digitally skilled leaders.

Expanding Learning Opportunities

Oracle University’s Skills Development Initiative (SDI), a global programme offering access to premium learning and certification at no cost to eligible learners, will significantly expand digital learning opportunities in Zamfara.

Through a co-branded Learning Portal in collaboration with ZITDA, eligible participants will have free access to digital learning paths and foundational certifications. The platform will include over 200 hours of professional training in high-demand fields such as Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and APEX Development.

Trademark Acknowledgement

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. Notably, NetSuite was the first cloud company, marking the beginning of the cloud computing era.

Governor Lawal’s Remarks

Speaking at the signing event, Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed that the collaboration with Oracle is a vital step in his administration’s vision to transform Zamfara into a centre of innovation, learning, and digital excellence.

He said:

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Zamfara State, I extend my sincere appreciation to Oracle for believing in our vision and for partnering with us on this transformative journey.

“What we are doing today transcends technology — it is about creating opportunities, inspiring hope, and unlocking the future. By investing in digital education and innovation, we are offering real alternatives to poverty, unemployment, and despair.

“I sincerely thank Oracle for standing with us — for believing in partnership, shared purpose, and collective ambition. Today, we are not merely signing an agreement; we are making a promise-

A promise that every child in Zamfara will have a fair opportunity to dream, to learn, and to succeed.

“A promise that technology will be our bridge to a stronger, more inclusive economy. And a promise that Zamfara will not merely participate in the digital revolution — we will lead it.”

