Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has paid tribute to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua on the 15th anniversary of his passing.

Governor Radda reflected on the extraordinary legacy of President Yar’adua, who served as Nigeria’s President from 2007 until his death on 5th May, 2010. He described him as a selfless leader whose governance philosophy continues to inspire generations of public servants.

The Governor remembered the “great son of Katsina” as a visionary leader who placed people’s welfare above all else. Governor Radda emphasised that Yar’adua’s people-centred approach to governance serves as the foundation for his own administration’s policies and programmes in Katsina State.

“The principles that guided President Yar’adua—integrity, accountability, and genuine concern for the common man—are the same values driving our government today,” Governor Radda stressed. “President Yar’adua showed us that true leadership is measured not by titles or power, but by impact on people’s lives. His famous Seven-Point Agenda demonstrated strategic thinking and comprehensive development planning that we continue to emulate,” the Governor added.

The Governor called on all political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, to embrace Yar’adua’s legacy of patience, humility, and dedication to national unity.

On behalf of the government and the people of Katsina State, Governor Radda prayed for the repose of the late President Yar’adua, asking Allah to grant him lasting rest in Jannah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

