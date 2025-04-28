The appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Onyechi Appolonia Anele as the first female spokesperson of the Nigerian Army is a historic achievement. It represents a beacon of progress — not just in gender inclusion but also in Nigeria’s professionalisation and modernisation of military communications.

The excitement surrounding the appointment of the first female spokesperson of the Nigerian Army transcends mere gender advocacy. It marks a well-deserved milestone widely celebrated within the military’s public relations corps and beyond.

I had the privilege of watching the video of the brief but symbolic handing-over ceremony at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, in which Lieutenant Colonel Onyechi Appolonia Anele officially assumed duty from her predecessor, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre.

In her inaugural remarks, Lt. Col. Anele expressed profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for entrusting her with such a critical responsibility. She pledged unwavering loyalty and professionalism, promising to build on her predecessor’s achievements, while strengthening the Army’s narrative of honour, service, and sacrifice.

“I will continue to justify the confidence reposed in me through dedication, focus, and prompt delivery of our strategic communications,” she declared, while also acknowledging the support of defence correspondents, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and other stakeholders, in advancing the Army’s public image.

Paying tribute to Major General Nwachukwu, she commended his passion and professionalism, noting that his leadership significantly elevated the credibility and effectiveness of the Directorate of Army Public Relations.

In his valedictory remarks, Major General Nwachukwu reflected on notable achievements under his stewardship, including enhanced strategic communications, crisis messaging capabilities, digital media operations, and global media engagement, all of which contributed to an improved public perception and increased international visibility for the Nigerian Army.

“I am proud of the professional strides we have made, and I am confident that Lt. Col. Anele will take the Directorate to even greater heights,” he said, appreciating the COAS and the Directorate’s officers’ unwavering support.

The ceremony featured the official signing of handing-over notes, presentation of the command flag, and the decoration of Lt. Col. Anele with the Directorate of Army Public Relations insignia, witnessed by senior military officers, deputy directors, and PR personnel from across Nigeria.

Lt. Col. Anele’s appointment comes at a time when the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has sustained its advocacy for appointing certified public relations professionals to spokesperson roles under the Nigerian law.

Under Nigerian law — specifically the NIPR Act (Decree No. 16 of 1990, now Cap N114, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004) — it is mandatory for anyone appointed as a public relations officer or spokesperson to be a certified member of the NIPR. Practising public relations without NIPR certification is an offence punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both. The NIPR established a Compliance Committee chaired by former Defence spokesperson, Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd) to enforce compliance.

Therefore, Lt. Col. Anele’s appointment as a certified public relations professional and associate member of the NIPR, stands not only as a major milestone for gender inclusivity but also as a testament to a renewed commitment to professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

A native of Ehime-Mbano, Imo State, Lt. Col. Anele received her early education in Jos before obtaining a Diploma and Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos. She was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 2007 after completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Her professional development includes extensive local and international training in media operations, crisis information management, peace support operations, and strategic communications. She holds two Master’s degrees: one in Gender, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Ghana, and another in Leadership and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Her distinguished career spans key command, staff, and instructional roles, including: Military Public Information Officer at the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Sudan; Public Relations Officer to the Chief of Army Staff; Acting Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at the Nigerian Army Welfare Holdings Limited by Guarantee, and officer at the Defence Headquarters’ Department of Civil-Military Cooperation.

A recipient of the Forces Service Star (FSS), she was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2021. She is happily married.

There are high expectations for Lt. Col. Anele, a thorough professional, to drive a new era of strategic, transparent, and responsive communication for the Nigerian Army.

Drawing from her background in civil-military relations, she is well-positioned to deepen the Army’s engagement with civilian populations, enhance public trust, and foster greater openness in military communication. Her experience in stakeholder engagement will be critical in building bridges between the Army and the wider society.

As a certified NIPR member, she is equipped to manage media relations, social media engagement, crisis communication, and proactive public outreach — increasingly crucial in today’s complex information environment.

Her leadership is expected to introduce reforms that will further strengthen the Army’s image and expand its reputation for local and international professionalism.

We must commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his courage, foresight, and respect for Nigerian law in making this landmark appointment. His decision sends a strong message of hope and possibility to women in Nigeria and across Africa, potentially inspiring a new generation of female leaders in defence communication and public affairs.

Lt. Col. Anele’s appointment is not just a personal triumph but a triumph for professionalism, transparency, inclusivity, and excellence.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the publisher of PRNigeria and Spokespersons Digest; email: [email protected]

