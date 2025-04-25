The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially sworn in more than 5,600 corps members of the 2025 Batch A Stream 1 across Nasarawa, Enugu, and Anambra States for the one-year mandatory national service.

In Nasarawa State, 2,400 corps members were sworn in during a ceremony held at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) on Friday.

The orientation course was declared open by Governor Abdullahi Sule, represented by Mr Yakubu Kwanta, Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development.

Mr Sule congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academic pursuits, emphasising the importance of their role in national development.

“You must reflect on the responsibilities ahead of you, your service transcends geographical boundaries,” he said.

He urged them to embrace the scheme’s bye-laws as guiding principles and participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to rewarding outstanding corps members who initiate impactful community projects.

NYSC Nasarawa State Coordinator, Salamatu Muhammad, stressed the importance of discipline, cooperation, and active participation in all camp activities.

She also made a passionate appeal for a new ambulance, citing the breakdown of the current one at the start of the orientation.

In Enugu State, 1,071 corps members, 471 males and 600 females were sworn in at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Awgu LGA.

NYSC Enugu State Coordinator, Oluwakemi Awolola congratulated the corps members and encouraged full participation in camp activities, warning that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

Mrs Awolola applauded Governor Peter Mbah for approving the solar borehole project at the camp to improve water supply, and also thanked the Awgu LGA Chairperson, Uchenna Okolo, for enhancing camp facilities.

Mr Mbah, represented by Commissioner for Environment Sam Ugwu, advised corps members to contribute positively to nation-building and engage actively in leadership and entrepreneurial development.

Chief Judge of the state, Raymond Ozoemena, administered the oath of allegiance and reminded corps members of their duty to Nigeria, describing the opportunity as a privilege to serve a united nation.

In Anambra State, no fewer than 1,600 corps members, 651 males and 949 females took their oath at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mbaukwu-Umuawulu.

NYSC Anambra State Coordinator, Pauline Ojisua encouraged the new corps members to be agents of unity and development.

Mrs Ojisua urged them to take the orientation seriously, describing it as foundational for their service year.

“The course is designed to equip you with the skills, values, and adaptability needed to succeed,” she said.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, represented by Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, Mr Patrick Aghamba, charged the corps members to be patriotic and responsible.

He highlighted the state’s investment in youth empowerment and security, assuring them of a safe and enabling environment.

He also encouraged support for locally made goods, aligning with his administration’s push for economic growth and job creation.

(NAN)

