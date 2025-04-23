In a bid to accelerate Katsina State’s transition to renewable energy and deepen collaboration with federal authorities, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in Abuja.

During the meeting, Governor Radda highlighted the state’s recent progress in renewable energy development, emphasising transformative partnerships and pilot projects aimed at achieving long-term energy sustainability.

He revealed that Katsina State has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), establishing a strategic framework to expand clean energy access for communities and businesses. A similar MoU was also signed with Oceans Solutions Energie to tap into the state’s hydroelectric potential, beginning with a 1MW pilot project at Danja Dam. Notably, 60% of the project’s funding has already been secured through grants from the French Treasury and Oceans Energie.

In a major development, the Governor announced a $500 million renewable energy partnership with Genesis Energy Group—one of the largest private sector-led clean energy investments in Northern Nigeria. This initiative is expected to provide sustainable power solutions, create employment opportunities, and enhance economic resilience across the state.

Mr Radda also detailed ongoing infrastructure projects designed to improve energy efficiency and public service delivery, including:

A 1MW Solar PV MiniGrid with a 1MWh Battery Energy Storage System installed at the Government House

A 1MW MiniGrid with 600KWh battery storage powering the State Secretariat

A 250KW solar system with 300KWh battery storage at Katsina General Hospital, ensuring reliable electricity for essential healthcare services

Over 500KW of solar-powered streetlights installed along 100 kilometres of major roads, enhancing safety and reducing emissions

To promote green mobility, the Governor announced the approval for the procurement of 500 electric tricycles. These will be distributed among youth, women, and persons with disabilities, providing inclusive and environmentally friendly transportation options.

Furthermore, the state has expressed formal interest in the concession and rehabilitation of the 10MW wind energy project in Rimi Local Government Area. Governor Radda noted that a technical visit and roundtable discussion had already taken place with the Original Equipment Manufacturer in Ormes, France. Plans are also underway to complement the wind project with an additional 10MW solar plant, aimed at electrifying 4,400 households.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In response, Mr Adelabu commended Governor Radda’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to renewable energy. He pledged the Ministry’s full support, especially regarding the concessioning of the 10MW Lamabar Rimi Wind project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

