Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has received the Chancellor of Baze University Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on a condolence visit over the passing of the governor’s mother, Safara’u Umaru Barebari. Mrs Umaru Barebari died on 23 March aged 93.
Governor Radda joined by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, expressed appreciation to Mr Baba-Ahmed for his empathy and brotherhood during the time of grief.
