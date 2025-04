Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has received the Chancellor of Baze University Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on a condolence visit over the passing of the governor’s mother, Safara’u Umaru Barebari. Mrs Umaru Barebari died on 23 March aged 93.

Mr Baba-Ahmed, a former Senator, who was also the Labour Party vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, described the late matriarch as a mother whose rare wisdom, kindness, and strength touched many lives. He also prayed to Allah to grant Mrs Safara’u Aljannah Firdaus and give the family and the people of Katsina the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Governor Radda joined by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, expressed appreciation to Mr Baba-Ahmed for his empathy and brotherhood during the time of grief.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print