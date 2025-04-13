It was a dramatic day in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday as Lobi Stars were officially relegated following another defeat, while Remo Stars took a major step toward clinching their first-ever league title despite dropping points in Katsina.

At the Mohammed Dikko Stadium, Remo Stars were held to a goalless draw by Katsina United but still managed to extend their lead at the top of the NPFL table.

The Sky Blue Stars now have 62 points from 33 matches, giving them a seven-point cushion with five games left to play.

While Remo Stars remained unbeaten, their closest rivals, Rivers United, failed to capitalise, falling 2-0 to Abia Warriors.

Goals from Emmanuel Ogbuagu and Anthony Ijoma sealed a comfortable win for the Umuahia-based side and dented Rivers United’s title hopes.

At the other end of the table, Lobi Stars saw their fate sealed at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The Benue State team, rooted to the bottom, were defeated 2-0 by Kano Pillars, confirming their relegation to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Ahmed Musa opened the scoring for Pillars in the 54th minute before Naziru Auwalu added a second from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

With just 25 points from 33 matches, Lobi Stars are mathematically out of the survival race, even if they win all their remaining games.

The victory pushed Kano Pillars up to seventh place on the log with 47 points as they continue their push for a possible continental ticket ahead of next season.

In other matches, Sunshine Stars earned a vital 2-1 win over Enyimba to boost their survival chances.

Goals from Elmer Arunta and Waheed Adebayo were enough to seal victory despite Christian Nnaji briefly pulling Enyimba level.

Despite the win, the Akure Gunners remain second from the bottom but will take confidence from their spirited performance against the nine-time champions.

In Uyo, Akwa United and El-Kanemi Warriors shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Osoba Kabir gave Akwa the lead in the 19th minute, but an own goal by Wisdom Ndon levelled the score for the visitors.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Heartland FC pulled off a stunning 2-0 win against defending champions Rangers International in the Oriental Derby.

Suraju Lawal and Isaac Nassy struck for the Owerri-based side, handing coach Emmanuel Amunike a much-needed result in what has been a challenging campaign.

There was also an away win in Ilorin, where Bendel Insurance grabbed a lone-goal victory over Kwara United.

Elsewhere, Ikorodu City continued their fine form with a dominant 3-0 win over Niger Tornadoes, making it nine goals scored and none conceded in their last two matches.

The Oga Boys, who are fourth on the log with 52 points from 33 games, are quickly becoming one of the most entertaining sides in the league’s closing stages.

Full NPFL Sunday Results

– Nasarawa United 2–1 Plateau United

– Kano Pillars 2–0 Lobi Stars

– Sunshine Stars 2–1 Enyimba

– Abia Warriors 2–0 Rivers United

– Remo Stars 0–0 Katsina United

– Akwa United 1–1 El-Kanemi Warriors

– Kwara United 0–1 Bendel Insurance

– Ikorodu City 3–0 Niger Tornadoes

– Rangers 0–2 Heartland

