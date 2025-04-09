Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that implementation of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Kaduna State is due to Governor Uba Sani’s result-oriented leadership.

The Vice President who said this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the SAPZ at Dakin Takwas village, along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Tuesday, said that it is not surprising that Kaduna State is a front runner in the implementation of the programme.

Mr Shettima commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for classifying the SAPZ as one if his administration’s priority projects because it is ‘’about the resilience of our farmers, the ingenuity of our processors and entrepreneurs, and the commitment of our government and development partners to build a future that works for everyone.’’

The Vice President however said that Nigeria’s full agricultural potential cannot be realised ‘’if we stick with the old ways of processing our produce. We cannot afford to be chained to outdated systems while the world moves with urgency towards innovation.’’

According to him, under the SAPZ, farmers will collaborate with private investors and entrepreneurs, adding that ‘’sustainable agribusiness linkages will drive increased productivity, enhance value addition, and spur enduring private sector development.’’

Mr Shettima pointed out that Kaduna State has vast agricultural and agro-industrial potentials because of its abundant arable land and natural resources, which place it ‘’on the frontline of our agricultural revolution.’’

He lamented that ‘’the dream of agro-industrialisation has been haunted by inadequate access to finance and markets, limited infrastructure, and sub-standard agro-processing environments.’’

‘’These challenges have frustrated the efforts of our farmers and stunted the growth of our rural economy,’’ he said, adding that the SAPZ will change the narrative for the better.

The Vice President commended the steadfast support of international development partners, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Speaking before the ground breaking, Governor Uba Sani noted that SAPZ will move agriculture beyond primary production into processing, value addition, and industrialization.

According to him, SAPZ is a game-changer which is ‘’ designed to integrate agricultural production, processing, and marketing by concentrating agro-industrial activities in key locations.‘’

Mr Sani stated further: ‘’The Agricultural Transformation Centre (ATC) in Dutsen-Wai, Kubau LGA, will provide essential infrastructure for crop aggregation, processing, and storage, particularly for key value chains such as maize, tomatoes, and ginger.

‘’Meanwhile, the Agro-Industrial Hub (AIH) in Daki-Takwas, Chikun LGA, strategically located along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, will serve as a nucleus for agro-processing industries, logistics services, and export-oriented agribusinesses.

‘’By clustering these activities, we will reduce post-harvest losses, improve efficiency, create thousands of jobs, and drive economic growth across multiple sectors,’’ he explained.

The governor further explained that ‘’this project will position Kaduna State as a major player in the export market, especially within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

‘’With the right infrastructure in place, our farmers and agro-processors will have access to larger markets, enabling Kaduna’s agricultural products to compete on a regional and global scale,’’ he added.

According to him, ‘’SAPZ will strengthen our capacity for export, earning much-needed foreign exchange, improving Nigeria’s trade balance, and contributing to exchange rate stability.’’

‘’To further complement the SAPZ, we are also developing the Agricultural Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) with the support of the Afrexim Bank, a first of its kind in Northern Nigeria.

‘’This facility will play a crucial role in ensuring that our agricultural produce meets both domestic and international quality standards. By providing world-class testing, certification, and quality assurance services, the AQAC will enhance Kaduna’s competitiveness in the global market, particularly under the AfCFTA framework,’’ he assured.

Governor Sani said this ‘’means that our farmers and agro-industries will not only produce more but will produce better—meeting the highest standards required for export and premium markets.’’

Also speaking at the event, the President of AfDB, Akinwunmi Adesina commended Governor Sani for his ‘’ incredible leadership, vision, dedication and tenacity that have led to this historic groundbreaking for the development of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Kaduna State.’’

‘’You have been a great Governor for Kaduna State. Your passion for agriculture is impressive. I learnt that since you became the Governor you have increased the share of the State budget allocated to agriculture to 10%; and that this has risen to about N74 billion,’’ he added.

According to him, ‘’with the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, farms will thrive across Kaduna State, in every local government. Food and agricultural processing companies will move to Kaduna State.

‘’ The rural areas of Kaduna State will boom with economic activities. And Kaduna State will mark out itself as a leading center for agro-industrialization in Nigeria,’’ he added.

Mr Adesina praised President Tinubu for the strategic partnership with the ADB, disclosing that the bank has committed over $934 million for the development SAPZs and mobilized co-financing of over $938 million from partners, including the Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD).

‘’Currently, the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones are under implementation in 27 sites across 11 countries including Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Guinea, Liberia, Madagascar, Togo, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Mali,’’ he added.

The ADB President disclosed that the first phase of the development of SAPZs involves eight states, including Kaduna, Kano, Kastina, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Cross Rivers and Imo States; and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Adesina further disclosed that ‘’the total financing for the first phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria is $510 million. For this first phase, the African Development Bank is providing $200 million, including $50 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund; with co-financing of $100 million from the International Fund for Agricultural Development, $150 million from the Islamic Development Bank and $60 million from the Green Climate Funds.

