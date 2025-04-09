Infinix, a trendy tech brand for young consumers, has officially launched the highly anticipated NOTE 50 Series. At the forefront of this lineup is the NOTE 50 Pro, engineered to redefine what a ‘true flagship’ smartphone can be. With innovative features like One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a sleek true-metal frame and new charging capabilities, the NOTE 50 Series offers an enhanced experience for work and entertainment alike.

Thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern users, the NOTE 50 Series offers a perfect balance of durability and advanced technology. With its lightweight yet robust metal frame, the lineup features a One-Tap Infinix AI∞ system alongside artificial intelligent enhancements like Bio-Active Halo Lighting and advanced health monitoring. The series also offers a vibrant 144Hz 6.78″ AMOLED display and a powerful 50MP OIS Night Master Camera – ensuring long lasting style and functionality with All-Round FastCharging 3.0 and Wireless MagCharge to support today’s dynamic lifestyles.

“The NOTE 50 Series embodies our philosophy of ‘Performance, by design.’ As Infinix’s latest flagship, it adopts a user-centric approach by integrating innovative materials, AI, battery technology, and health monitoring—delivering a smoother, more reliable experience for both work and play. By prioritizing real user needs, we have transformed an everyday smartphone into a ‘true flagship’ that seamlessly addresses various life applications with a lighter metal design, an all-encompassing AI assistant, and intelligent charging technology,” Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series redefines industry standards by being the first true-metal frame smartphone under $500, setting new benchmarks for weight, durability, signal reception, and premium design. The frame is crafted from ArmorAlloy™, a combination of Damascus steel and aerospace-grade aluminum, with a polished finish for a sleek look. Ergonomically rounded edges also provide a comfortable grip.

The series incorporates advanced engineering with HyperCasting technology, a one-piece die-casting process inspired by high-performance automotive design, ensuring lightweight strength and impact resistance. It also features ShockAbsorb™, a buffer system that offers TÜV SÜD-certified drop resistance. Additionally, Infinix NOTE 50 Pro’s 4.5G Open-Air Network Structure improves signal reception, enhancing WiFi speed and GPS accuracy.

Reliable Power for All Scenarios

Infinix NOTE 50 Series also sets a new standard in charging capabilities with All-Round FastCharging 3.0 technology. Set the NOTE 50 Pro as example, the 90W wired charging features three modes—Smart, Turbo, and Low-Temperature—allowing for a full charge in just 38 minutes.The 5200mAh battery ensures all-day usage, even during heavy tasks like video streaming and gaming.

In addition to fast charging, Infinix prioritizes battery longevity and performance in extreme conditions. The Cheetah X2 chip maintains over 80% capacity after 2,300 cycles over six years, while SolidCore Battery technology ensures stable operation from -20°C to 40°C. PowerReserve mode extends 2.2 hours of calls and 30 minutes of navigation on just 1% battery. The NOTE 50 Pro also offers 10W wired and 7.5W wireless reverse charging for emergency power needs.

AI at Your Fingertips

With an intuitive One-Tap AI system, users can activate Infinix’s AI assistant, Folax, with a simple long press of the power button. Folax efficiently recognizes on-screen content, providing instant information retrieval and text translation without the need to switch apps. It also offers a Q&A function and One-Tap Ask Screen, which identifies content such as text, images, videos, and even live camera views. Tailored for business and academic use, Folax supports cross-app voice commands for tasks like scheduling, navigation, calling, and adding contacts.

For content creators and social media users, Folax offers AI-powered writing assistance and image generation from text or sketches, ideal for emails, presentations, and social media posts. Its communication capabilities extend to real-time call translation, summaries, and auto-answering, enhanced by dual-way noise reduction for clearer conversations, even in noisy settings. Lastly, the AI privacy masking feature automatically detects and conceals sensitive personal information, ensuring greater privacy protection.

4.5G Game On: Rapid Responses

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro is powered by cutting-edge 4.5G Open-Air Network Structure, delivering download speeds up to 167% faster than standard 4G. Whether you’re downloading movies for a flight or grabbing important files on the go, its 4.5G high-speed performance ensures downloads complete in minutes.

Powered by the 6nm Helio G100 chip, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro delivers smooth AI performance and reduces gaming lag. The EDCA technology ensures uninterrupted streaming and calls, while low-latency WiFi and minimal Bluetooth delays provide precise control and accurate audio. Game Assistant XBOOST offers one-click access to E-Sports Mode and allows easy switching between power-saving, balanced, and performance modes. It also includes multitasking features like memory cleaning, call rejection, bypass charging, and voice change. The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro enhances performance with a cooling system, featuring a thin VC vapor chamber and super graphite layer, along with an X-Axis linear motor for precise haptic feedback.

Integrated Health Tracking

Setting an industry precedent, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro introduces integrated SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. Without the need for external devices, users can simply place their finger on the phone’s rear sensor to receive real-time health metrics via the My Health app, making health tracking more accessible than ever. A convenient pull-down menu provides quick access to these features, and they can also be activated directly via Folax voice commands.

Immersive Entertainment

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series takes smartphone photography and entertainment to the next level. With a 50MP main camera powered by AI RAW processing, it captures stunning night and backlit shots, while the 144Hz AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals with up to 1300 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

For those seeking even more, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro enhances the experience with a 112° ultra-wide-angle lens and Instant Double-Tap mode, offering quick access to Street Mode even when the screen is off. The Pro model also introduces the innovative Bio-Active Halo AI lighting system, offering dynamic, multi-color mini-LED effects for calls, notifications, charging, and more. Both models feature JBL dual speakers, IP64 dust and water resistance, NFC support, and infrared remote control for a truly immersive experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series is available in five striking colors: Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, Ruby Red, Mountain Shade, and a special Racing Edition. Inspired by the racing car’s phygital design philosophy, the Racing Edition features bold tri-color stripes that convey a sense of speed and motion. Additionally, the power button is enhanced with an embedded sapphire crystal, highlighting the device’s premium and exclusive design.

Prices start at N311,500 for the NOTE 50, N368,800 for the NOTE 50 Pro. The Note 50 Series is available in authorized retail outlets nationwide.

About Infinix:

Established in 2013, Infinix is a cutting-edge technology brand tailored for the youth. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance, Infinix strives to provide consumers with a superior mobile intelligent experience. In addition to smartphones, Infinix has expanded its product range to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, Tablets, smart TVs and more. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

