An inspector with the Nigerian Police Force, Stephen Enang, died while watching the Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State, on Tuesday night.

Mr Enang, said to be a diehard Arsenal fan, until his death, was attached to the Akim Police Division along IBB Way in Calabar.

He was said to be a regular caller at the football viewing centre at Abang-Asang Street, Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of Cross River, where the incident occurred.

He was also said not to have displayed any sign of illness before the game and even joined in the excitement when the first, second, and third goals of Arsenal were scored.

According to his friend, who pleaded anonymity, the late inspector was discovered unconscious after the final whistle.

“Before the match, he was hale and hearty, there was no issue whatsoever, that we know of, because he is a very quiet and soft spoken guy, who loves football, and a diehard Arsenal fan.

“He is an Inspector of Police with Akim Police Division. We were all watching the game, his team scored the first goal, and he was so excited, same with the second and third goals.

“He jumped up all in jubilation to each of these goals; we didn’t know that as he sat back in his chair waiting for the final whistle, Stephen was gone.

“We only discovered that he was not moving after the game, when everyone was leaving the viewing centre, and he didn’t stand up like others.

“That was when we discovered he was no longer conscious. He was rushed to the Police hospital at Akim, where the health professionals did everything they could to revive him, but all their efforts proved abortive, as he was confirmed dead.”

NAN could not get the police comment as Irene Ugbo, the police spokesperson in Cross Rivers, did not respond to calls and text messages to her phone line.

(NAN)

