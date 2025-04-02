A Consultant Dermatologist, Folakemi Cole-Adeife, says licking lips often can cause dry, cracked and peeled lips, known as Lip Licker’s Dermatitis (LLD).

Ms Cole-Adeife, a consultant doctor at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According to her, LLD is a type of skin inflammation around the lips which happens when people lick their lips often.

“The saliva actually irritates the skin because it is meant to be inside the mouth and not on the lips.

“And so, saliva irritates the skin because it is a bit alkaline and can cause dysfunction of the skin barrier when you are constantly licking your lips, that is, on the lips and around the lips.

“People who lick their lips a lot tend to have this type of inflammation with dry, cracked or peeled lips quite often,” she said.

Ms Cole-Adeife recommended breaking of the habit of licking one’s lips as part of the measures to check LLD.

She also suggested chewing gum as an alternative and applying a good emollient, like Vaseline, to keep the lips moisturised.

The dermatologist said some people might experience dry and cracked lips due to reactions from toothpaste, lipsticks or other products they frequently apply to their lips.

“For women in particular, look through your lipsticks and make sure they are not an allergic reaction.

“And finally, even being dehydrated can lead you to have dry, peeled lips.

“You need to stay hydrated and moisturise your lips frequently. You can use Vaseline once in a while or hyaluronic acid containing cream to help pump up your lips, particularly at night.

“And if you want to get a lip balm, make sure it contains sunscreen because you need to protect your lips from excessive exposure to sun,” she said.

