The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations Nigeria, with the support of over 40 partners, returns for its fourth edition on 10-11 July, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. With the theme “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation,” ASIS 4.0 will provide a platform for leaders from various sectors to engage in practical and transformative efforts to address Africa’s most urgent challenges. The in-person event will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, with virtual participation available globally.

Since its launch in 2022, ASIS has become a transformative platform for change across Africa, focusing on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Over the last three editions, the Summit has attracted more than 10,000 registrants from 61 countries across six continents, including global leaders, African leaders from diverse sectors such as health, agriculture, renewable energy, and education, as well as members of the diplomatic community. The delegate pool also features C-level executives, founders, and public sector decision-makers, underscoring ASIS’s role in mobilizing diverse expertise to create actionable, meaningful solutions.

This year’s theme, “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation,” highlights the urgency of addressing Africa’s unique challenges within the rapidly changing global landscape. While Africa’s carbon footprint is among the lowest globally, the continent is disproportionately affected by climate change, experiencing rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and threats to food security. These challenges are compounded by a heavy reliance on fossil fuels, hindering the transition to cleaner energy solutions and sustainable economic growth.

Equally critical is the need for policies that drive inclusive growth, prioritize sustainability, and address systemic inequalities. ASIS seeks to bridge the gap between intention and implementation, leveraging multi-sectoral partnerships to deliver practical solutions.

Mohamed M. Malick Fall, Assistant Secretary-General and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, emphasized the importance of Africa’s self-driven solutions, stating:

“Africa’s ability to identify opportunities and create its own solutions to chart a path toward achieving the SDGs is critical. As a co-convener, the United Nations is proud to support this effort, recognizing that Africa’s capacity to design bold, localized strategies will not only accelerate progress on the continent but also contribute to global sustainability efforts.”

Building on this, he outlined the UN’s focus areas in advancing SDG implementation, saying:

“The United Nations has identified six key transition pathways to accelerate SDG implementation: food systems; energy access and affordability; digital connectivity; education; jobs and social protection; and climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. At ASIS, we aim to advance these priorities, ensuring our efforts align with these critical areas to drive meaningful change.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, also echoed this sentiment, highlighting the summit’s role in driving impactful change:

“ASIS is a catalyst for accelerating the SDGs and delivering tangible impact across Africa. Through partnerships, we’ve mobilized ₦three billion to revitalize healthcare in underserved communities and developed action plans that position African youth for emerging opportunities, including 24 million green jobs projected by 2030. High-level commitments secured at ASIS have already driven solutions to economic disparities. This year, we are scaling action with bold solutions for climate resilience, inclusive growth, and sustainable policies that create measurable change.”

As ASIS 4.0 approaches, the summit promises an immersive and impactful experience for delegates.

Participants can expect sessions that explore bold, practical solutions for climate resilience, youth empowerment, and economic inclusion. Investors and innovators will have the opportunity to connect in

Regional Deal Rooms, enabling scalable, high-impact projects aligned with Africa’s development priorities.

The summit will also feature Immersive Experience Areas, showcasing transformative success stories, and

Investment Showcases designed to attract large-scale opportunities that catalyze sustainable growth.

Interested participants can register for the Summit at www.theimpactsummit.org.

About the Co-Conveners

Sterling One Foundation (SOF) is a registered non-profit focused on addressing the root causes of poverty in Nigeria and Africa through interventions and social impact programs across five critical sectors: climate action, health, education and youth development, gender equality and empowerment, and food security. The

Foundation’s programs prioritize partnerships for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more information, visit http://www.onefoundation.ng.

The United Nations System (UNS) in Nigeria, comprising 19 resident and 4 non-resident entities, has had a long and productive engagement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria since its independence. The UN has been a catalytic supporter and trusted partner in Nigeria’s development efforts. Learn more about the United Nations in Nigeria at www.un.org.ng.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

