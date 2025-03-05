Governor Uba Sani has promised to table the request for the creation of Ministry of Youth Development before the Kaduna State Executive Council as soon as possible.
The governor made the promise when members of the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement, led by Mr Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president, paid him a courtesy call at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, had pleaded with Governor Sani to create a similar Ministry in Kaduna State, to give youths a sense of belonging.
Responding, the Governor said that the request would be presented before the State Executive Council, adding the nation’s future rests on harnessing the talents of the youth.
|
Mr Sani, who praised Mr Seyi Tinubu for his humility, advised him to continue networking with the youth with the aim of uniting them for positive outcomes.
He commended Mr Tinubu for his nationwide engagement with the youth, irrespective of tribal, religious and political differences, adding that ‘’I was impressed with what you did in Kano yesterday by interfacing with youths across board.’’
According to him, the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led Federal Government has a lot of policies and programmes around the education sector and digital economy.
Governor Sani argued that the youth can only leverage these opportunities ”when they are united and refused to allow politicians to divided them along ethno-religious lines.’’
It will be recalled that Mr Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Youth Engagement team had earlier had Iftar, the Muslim breaking of Ramadan fast in Kano on Monday.
On Tuesday, the delegation engaged with students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and paid homage to the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, before paying courtesy call on Governor Sani.
At sunset, the team is expected to have Iftar with youth groups.
